AGL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.13%)
ANL 10.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 81.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.91%)
BOP 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.69%)
CNERGY 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.63%)
EFERT 83.50 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (3.73%)
EPCL 61.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.62%)
FCCL 14.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.68%)
FFL 6.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.73%)
FLYNG 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.08%)
GGGL 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.61%)
GGL 16.67 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.73%)
GTECH 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.55%)
HUMNL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.45%)
KEL 3.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
LOTCHEM 28.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.59%)
MLCF 28.15 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.36%)
OGDC 81.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.97%)
PAEL 16.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.36%)
PIBTL 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.19%)
PRL 19.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.26%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.5%)
TELE 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.68%)
TPL 8.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
TPLP 19.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.38%)
TREET 25.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
TRG 92.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.27%)
UNITY 23.00 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.55%)
WAVES 12.61 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.48%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.29%)
BR100 4,265 Decreased By -3.5 (-0.08%)
BR30 15,591 Increased By 46.5 (0.3%)
KSE100 42,504 Decreased By -87.2 (-0.2%)
KSE30 16,090 Decreased By -25.5 (-0.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 30, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US natgas futures gain

Reuters Published 30 Aug, 2022 06:21am

NEW YORK: US natural gas futures edged higher ahead of the expiry of the front-month September contract on Monday, with prices recovering from a more than one-week low hit earlier in the session on forecasts for hotter weather and higher cooling demand.

Gas futures for September delivery were up 22.4 cents, or 2.4%, to $9.52 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) by 10:23 a.m. EDT (1423 GMT), having earlier hit their lowest since Aug. 19, at $9.034.

“The biggest factor in natgas this morning is the upcoming settlement of the September contract. September is ending its term as the front month, and after this afternoon it will cease trading... the front-month will be extremely volatile today, as the volume of trading is far smaller than usual,” said John Abeln, an analyst with data provider Refinitiv.

Abeln added, “as far as fundamental changes, weather and demand models have moved somewhat more bullish over the weekend. But that effect might be dwarfed by last-minute trading.”

Gas was trading around $88 per mmBtu in Europe and $69 in Asia.

Meanwhile, Dutch wholesale gas prices eased after hitting their highest since March last week as demand softened and traders booked profits in subdued activity with markets in Britain closed for a public holiday.

“Near-record European gas prices continue to support US values both psychologically and fundamentally since LNG export activity will almost surely be maxed through the upcoming fall and winter periods,” Ritterbusch and Associates said in a note.

But some analysts have cautioned that the lift from global gas prices may be capped by limited capacity in the United States for exports, and more recently an extension to an outage at the fire-hit Freeport LNG export hub in Texas.

The Freeport outage was also seen limiting potential US supply to Europe heading into winter. The region was also gearing for a scheduled outage on the Nord Stream 1 pipeline for three days from Aug. 31 to Sep. 2 that could hit supplies, with market players concerned flows might not resume.

US natural gas LNG export European gas prices Nord Stream1 pipeline

Comments

1000 characters

US natgas futures gain

Govt censures PTI for ‘acting against national interest’

MoU on budget surplus: Jhagra, Umar blame Centre for not honouring commitment

Tranche: PM congratulates Miftah over approval by IMF board

Govt likely to allow import of onion, tomato from ‘any source’

IK collects Rs414 crore in three hours

PM reaches out to flood affected people in KP

Flood donations, imports exempted from duties, taxes

Tens of millions battle floods

Complaint of PMLTC: PPIB to discuss 17pc GST on transmission services

Promotion of electric bikes: PD for formation of inter-ministerial task force to devise mechanism

Read more stories