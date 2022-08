MANILA: Dalian iron ore fell on Monday after a five-session rally, while prices of the steelmaking ingredient in Singapore retreated from a two-week high, as concerns about steel production curbs in top producer China re-emerged.

The most-traded January iron ore contract on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange ended morning trade 1.8% lower at 711 yuan ($102.82) a tonne.

On the Singapore Exchange, iron ore’s front-month September contract tumbled 3.4% to $102.40 a tonne.