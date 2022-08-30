Pakistan’s premier Electrical & electronics industrial exhibition: Message from Engr. Munis Siddiqui, Hony Secretary, IEEEP Karachi Local Centre

TEXT: The trademark & paramount event of IEEEP Karachi Local Centre, The IEEEP Fair 2022 (11th edition), is being organized w.e.f. 30th August 2022 at Expo Centre?Karachi building on the success of previous fairs.

We, at IEEEP Karachi Centre, always pay utmost attention to the technical knowledge sharing and technological advancement and IEEEP Fair is an important part of it… but why? Well, all the economic theories and practices have proved that it is the technological advancement & progress that drives the economic growth of a country. The growth, in turn, generates the wealth that allows us to achieve our financial and social objectives, such as poverty reduction, efficient healthcare services, better educational system and improved infrastructure. Technological development & progress is also needed to achieve the environmental objectives, such as energy efficiency, reduced carbon foot print and sustainable patterns of production and consumption.

So this fair has always been an important occasion for the engineering community specially in the field of Electrical & Electronics Engineering, and has provided inspiration and opportunity to thousands of manufacturers and service providers in the field of Electrical & Electronics Engineering in its 11 years of history. It offers the exhibitors a precious opportunity to showcase their products, services and achievements to the Industrial end users, engineering consultants, key opinion leaders and the engineering community which can motivate them to further their pursuit of technological advancement and local value addition. Theprogram has already shaped up to be excellent, and the networking opportunities will be outstanding for the exhibitors and visitors. The 3 days event also includes a technical seminar related to the recent issues being faced by the Pakistani Industry, and the knowledge of taking part in the seminar will be enriching and beneficial.

On this occasion of 11th edition of IEEEP Fair, my sincere thanks to all the sponsors, exhibitors, event organizer, media partners, and members of IEEEP Fair Committee for their very active contribution and hard work to make this event a success.

