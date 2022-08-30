Pakistan’s premier Electrical & electronics industrial exhibition: Message from Engr. Ahmed Zubair, Convener Sponsorships & IEEEP Fair

TEXT: The IEEEP Fair 2022 being held on 30th, 31st August & 1st September at Karachi Expo center, is11th edition in succession, organized by IEEEP Karachi center and arranged by M/s Bader Expo Solutions who are seasoned events manager in Pakistan.

Ever since its inception in early years of this Millennium, that is after year 2000, the IEEEP Fair has gained tremendous momentum in terms of popular marketing event among local manufacturers, stockists and dealers of Electrical and Electronic goods, components and accessories.

The fair facilitates the local organizations and foreign companies to engage in joint ventures; exchanging technology and information besides business opportunities.

What is the purpose and importance of Electrical & Electronic products exhibition?

Events and exhibitions are a powerful marketing tool. They provide a platform to promote your product or service to a group that may have little or no knowledge of your services. They also offer an opportunity to meet existing and potential customers.

A public exhibition of the various industrial products of a country depicts the pace of progress of that country. Often the Industrial exhibitions are considered as a yard stick to measure the pace of development and economic wellbeing of that region.

The IEEEP FAIR 2022 will be held on 17th, 18th& 19th May, 2022 at Karachi Expo Centre. This will be 11th Fair being arranged and organized by IEEEP Karachi Centre in association with country’s well known event managers M/s Bader Expo Solutions.

Last IEEEP Fair was held in 2019 after which due to Covid constraints the fair could not be held in 2020 & 2021.

The Industrial Electrical & Electronics Exhibition of Pakistan 2022 will prove to be the country's premier exhibition covering the very latest technology of electrical, electronics, lighting, industrial instrumentation & control, allied services and other related industries.

The event offers an exclusive networking platform for local and international participants to avail multiple opportunities for meeting the key decision makers, manufacturers and system integrator in particular, build contacts with traders and services providers and land major deals with international partners.

Industrial Events are planned events that are staged with the primary aim of marketing businesses, industries and products. This may lead to direct sales through these events, as well as the development of brand image or building brand awareness; penetration of new markets; trials of new products and knowledge diffusion. These business goals might be future-focused, with meetings of strategic players from across an industry or sector contributing to the shaping of future innovations and development. Industrial events act as a marketplace, but rather than seeing them as temporary or isolated activities, they can be understood as cyclical clusters.

Many foreign exhibitors utilize this platform to launch their products in the region. Each year the IEEEP Fair provides greater opportunities for companies, both local and foreign, to pick up the latest trends and gain access to the newest, cutting-edge products in the industry.

The fair facilitates companies to engage in joint ventures exchanging technology and information. It is advantageous for university students as well, who are able to network and make connections with potential employers.

In short, the IEEEP Fair provides:

• An ideal setting to examine as well as compare the performance of products from competitive suppliers in Electrical & Electronics Engineering Industry.

• An opportunity to interact with key clients and develop relations with local businesses as well as the foreign principal companies attending the fair.

• Gain direct access to the buyers, industry professionals and high profile engineering consultants.

• An opportunity to hold B2B meetings with both domestic and foreign manufacturers.

• Interact with government officials, policy makers, representatives of various associations and stakeholders.

• Coupled with product specific seminars, the IEEEP Fair provides an excellent opportunity for experts and professionals to join together to focus more on important issues.

• Indeed it is a very good opportunity for everyone to interact with all stakeholders of the market under one roof. Hence it can be said that this is the best available platform in Pakistan.

