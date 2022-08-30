Fundraising campaign for flood victims launched in KP

PESHAWAR: The business community and political leaders belonging to various political parties in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday launched a fundraising and donations campaign for the flood victims in the province.

The campaign for donations formally began during a joint press conference held at the Peshawar Press Club here.

Traders and political leaders, prominently SAARC chamber vice president and former FPCCI chief, Haji Ghulam Ali, Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) president Hasnain Khurshid Ahmad, Peshawar Chamber of Small Traders & Small Industry (PCST&SI) Khalid Farooq Malik, central and provincial traders’ leaders Malik Mehr Elahi, Sharafat Ali Mubarak, PPP provincial leader Syed Zahir Ali Shah, FPCCI coordinator Sartaj Ahmad and others were present during the joint conference.

Haji Ghulam Ali on the occasion appealed to all trading communities, businessmen and philanthropists to participate in this fundraising campaign and generously give donations for the flood victims. They said this is the time to give donations with open hearts.

Leaders of the business community unanimously decided to hold a two-day donation camp for flood victims, which has been set up from Monday). They said the financial aid cheque, food items and utensils and other livelihoods will be distributed for the first time among flood victims by visiting them in the history of the province.

The participants remarked the business community of the country, especially from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are giving donations for flood victims with open heart and generously, which will be distributed among flood affectees in a transparent manner by properly maintaining its record and proof.

On the occasion, the traders appealed to all the philanthropists of the country to come forward and support us so that this dream of rehabilitation and resettlement of the flood victims can be fulfilled as soon as possible.

Hasnain Khurshid Ahmad, Khalid Farooq Malik, Malik Mehr Elahi, Sharaft Ali Mubarak, Syed Zahir Ali Shah and Sartaj Ahmed Khan also addressed the press conference and described this as the most painful and difficult time for the nation.

The speakers expressed their commitment that regardless of political affiliation, all people will work together to help the flood victims in every possible way.

