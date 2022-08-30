KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Monday (August 29, 2022).
Alongside East Wharf
Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing
No. Date
OP-1 M.T Disc Crude Pakistan National
Karachi Oil Shipping Corp. 28-08-2022
OP-2 M.T Disc Crude Pakistan national
Quetta Oil Shipping Corp. 29-08-2022
OP-3 M.T Disc Crude Pakistan National
Shalamar Oil Shipping Corp. 26-08-2022
B-1 Bay Disc Alpine Marine 28-08-2022
Spirit Chemical Services
B-3/B-2 Kmarin Disc Posidon 12-08-2022
Singapore Wheat Pvt. Ltd
B-4 Auzinia Load Crystal Sea Services
Cement Pvt. Ltd 16-08-2022
B-5 Aliki Disc Bulk Shipping 10-08-2022
Force Wheat Agencies
B-10/B-11 Golden Disc Soya Ocean 21-08-2022
Cecilie Bean Seeds Services
B-11/B-12 Nicholas Disc Bulk Shipping 29-08-2022
SOP Agencies
B-13/B-14 Western Load Ocean 24-08-2022
Santiago Clinkers Services
B-14/B-13 FLC Disc General Legend Shipping &
Longivity Cargo Logistic 20-08-2022
B-14/B-15 BBG Disc Palm Indus Shipping 27-08-2022
Ocean Kernel Expeller Pvt Ltd
Alongside WEST Wharf
B-20 Lion Load Balochisan 26-08-2022
Rice Shipping Co.
B-24/B-25 Atlantis Disc Palm Alpine Marine 28-08-2022
Unity Kernel
Expeller Services
B-27/B-26 Osaka Disc/Load Ocean sea Shipping 29-08-2022
Container
B-29/B-28 Teera Disc Load Cosco Shipping 28-08-2022
Bhum Container Corp. Line
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Saptl-2 Apl Disc. Load Cma Cgm 28-08-2022
Oregon Container Pakistan
Saptl-4 Tsingtao Disc Load Hapag Lloyf 28-08-2022
Express Container Pakistan
Expected Sailing
Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Sea Ploeg 29-08-2022 D/4500 Chemical East Wind
Shipping Company
Ningbo 29-08-2022 D/L Container Hapag Lloyd
Express Pakistan
Araya Bhum 29-08-2022 D/L Container United Marine
Agencies
Safeen
Prestige 29-08-2022 D/L Container Feeder Logistic
Great 29-08-2022 D/33000 Mogas Alpine Marine
Epsilion Services
Oriental 30-08-2022 L/13500 Ethanol East Wind
Cosmos Shipping Company
Safeen Pearl 30-08-2022 D/L Container Feeder Logistic
Msc Malin 30-08-2022 D/L Container Msc Agency
Pakistan
TS Duba 30-08-2022 D/L Container Sharaf Shipping
Agencies
Ceylon 30-08-2022 D/11798 General Sea Hawks
Breeze Cargo Pvt. Ltd
Gentle Seas 30-08-2022 D/59300 Wheat Posidon Pvt. Ltd
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
Pnt Mighty 29-08-2022 General Cargo -
Vincent
Mountain 29-08-2022 Cement -
Esl Zanzibar 29-08-2022 Container Ship -
M.T Lahore 29-08-2022 Tanker -
Oocl Le Havre 29-08-2022 Container Ship -
Wadi Bani
Khalid 29-08-2022 Container Ship -
Chemroad
Jpurney 29-08-2022 Tanker -
Meltemi 29-08-2022 Tanker -
Northern
Guard 29-08-2022 Container Ship -
Xin Pu
Dong 29-08-2022 Container Ship -
