KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Monday (August 29, 2022).

============================================================================= Alongside East Wharf ============================================================================= Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing No. Date ============================================================================= OP-1 M.T Disc Crude Pakistan National Karachi Oil Shipping Corp. 28-08-2022 OP-2 M.T Disc Crude Pakistan national Quetta Oil Shipping Corp. 29-08-2022 OP-3 M.T Disc Crude Pakistan National Shalamar Oil Shipping Corp. 26-08-2022 B-1 Bay Disc Alpine Marine 28-08-2022 Spirit Chemical Services B-3/B-2 Kmarin Disc Posidon 12-08-2022 Singapore Wheat Pvt. Ltd B-4 Auzinia Load Crystal Sea Services Cement Pvt. Ltd 16-08-2022 B-5 Aliki Disc Bulk Shipping 10-08-2022 Force Wheat Agencies B-10/B-11 Golden Disc Soya Ocean 21-08-2022 Cecilie Bean Seeds Services B-11/B-12 Nicholas Disc Bulk Shipping 29-08-2022 SOP Agencies B-13/B-14 Western Load Ocean 24-08-2022 Santiago Clinkers Services B-14/B-13 FLC Disc General Legend Shipping & Longivity Cargo Logistic 20-08-2022 B-14/B-15 BBG Disc Palm Indus Shipping 27-08-2022 Ocean Kernel Expeller Pvt Ltd ============================================================================= Alongside WEST Wharf ============================================================================= B-20 Lion Load Balochisan 26-08-2022 Rice Shipping Co. B-24/B-25 Atlantis Disc Palm Alpine Marine 28-08-2022 Unity Kernel Expeller Services B-27/B-26 Osaka Disc/Load Ocean sea Shipping 29-08-2022 Container B-29/B-28 Teera Disc Load Cosco Shipping 28-08-2022 Bhum Container Corp. Line ============================================================================= Alongside SOUTH Wharf ============================================================================= Saptl-2 Apl Disc. Load Cma Cgm 28-08-2022 Oregon Container Pakistan Saptl-4 Tsingtao Disc Load Hapag Lloyf 28-08-2022 Express Container Pakistan ============================================================================= Expected Sailing ============================================================================= Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Expected Arrivals ============================================================================= Sea Ploeg 29-08-2022 D/4500 Chemical East Wind Shipping Company Ningbo 29-08-2022 D/L Container Hapag Lloyd Express Pakistan Araya Bhum 29-08-2022 D/L Container United Marine Agencies Safeen Prestige 29-08-2022 D/L Container Feeder Logistic Great 29-08-2022 D/33000 Mogas Alpine Marine Epsilion Services Oriental 30-08-2022 L/13500 Ethanol East Wind Cosmos Shipping Company Safeen Pearl 30-08-2022 D/L Container Feeder Logistic Msc Malin 30-08-2022 D/L Container Msc Agency Pakistan TS Duba 30-08-2022 D/L Container Sharaf Shipping Agencies Ceylon 30-08-2022 D/11798 General Sea Hawks Breeze Cargo Pvt. Ltd Gentle Seas 30-08-2022 D/59300 Wheat Posidon Pvt. Ltd ============================================================================= Ship Sailed ============================================================================= Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Pnt Mighty 29-08-2022 General Cargo - Vincent Mountain 29-08-2022 Cement - Esl Zanzibar 29-08-2022 Container Ship - M.T Lahore 29-08-2022 Tanker - Oocl Le Havre 29-08-2022 Container Ship - Wadi Bani Khalid 29-08-2022 Container Ship - Chemroad Jpurney 29-08-2022 Tanker - Meltemi 29-08-2022 Tanker - Northern Guard 29-08-2022 Container Ship - Xin Pu Dong 29-08-2022 Container Ship - =============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022