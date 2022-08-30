AGL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.13%)
Aug 30, 2022
Recorder Report Published 30 Aug, 2022 06:21am

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Monday (August 29, 2022).

=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth             Ship           Working        Agent                Berthing
No.                                                                      Date
=============================================================================
OP-1              M.T            Disc Crude     Pakistan National
                  Karachi        Oil            Shipping Corp.     28-08-2022
OP-2              M.T            Disc Crude     Pakistan national
                  Quetta         Oil            Shipping Corp.     29-08-2022
OP-3              M.T            Disc Crude     Pakistan National
                  Shalamar       Oil            Shipping Corp.     26-08-2022
B-1               Bay            Disc           Alpine Marine      28-08-2022
                  Spirit         Chemical       Services
B-3/B-2           Kmarin         Disc           Posidon            12-08-2022
                  Singapore      Wheat          Pvt. Ltd
B-4               Auzinia        Load           Crystal Sea Services
                                 Cement         Pvt. Ltd           16-08-2022
B-5               Aliki          Disc           Bulk Shipping      10-08-2022
                   Force         Wheat          Agencies
B-10/B-11         Golden         Disc Soya      Ocean              21-08-2022
                  Cecilie        Bean Seeds     Services
B-11/B-12         Nicholas       Disc           Bulk Shipping      29-08-2022
                                 SOP            Agencies
B-13/B-14         Western        Load           Ocean              24-08-2022
                  Santiago       Clinkers       Services
B-14/B-13         FLC            Disc General   Legend Shipping &
                  Longivity      Cargo          Logistic           20-08-2022
B-14/B-15         BBG            Disc Palm      Indus Shipping     27-08-2022
                  Ocean          Kernel Expeller  Pvt Ltd
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-20              Lion           Load           Balochisan         26-08-2022
                                 Rice           Shipping Co.
B-24/B-25         Atlantis       Disc Palm      Alpine Marine      28-08-2022
                  Unity          Kernel 
                                 Expeller        Services
B-27/B-26         Osaka          Disc/Load Ocean sea Shipping      29-08-2022
                                 Container                                   
B-29/B-28         Teera          Disc Load      Cosco Shipping     28-08-2022
                  Bhum           Container      Corp. Line
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Saptl-2           Apl            Disc. Load     Cma Cgm            28-08-2022
                  Oregon         Container      Pakistan
Saptl-4           Tsingtao       Disc Load      Hapag Lloyf        28-08-2022
                  Express        Container      Pakistan
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of           Expected       Expected Arrival                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Sea Ploeg         29-08-2022     D/4500 Chemical                    East Wind
                                                             Shipping Company
Ningbo            29-08-2022     D/L Container                    Hapag Lloyd
 Express                                                             Pakistan
Araya Bhum        29-08-2022     D/L Container                  United Marine
                                                                     Agencies
Safeen
Prestige          29-08-2022     D/L Container                Feeder Logistic
Great             29-08-2022     D/33000 Mogas                  Alpine Marine
Epsilion                                                             Services
Oriental          30-08-2022     L/13500 Ethanol                    East Wind
 Cosmos                                                      Shipping Company
Safeen Pearl      30-08-2022     D/L Container                Feeder Logistic
Msc Malin         30-08-2022     D/L Container                     Msc Agency
                                                                     Pakistan
TS Duba           30-08-2022     D/L Container                Sharaf Shipping
                                                                     Agencies
Ceylon            30-08-2022     D/11798 General                    Sea Hawks
 Breeze                           Cargo                              Pvt. Ltd
Gentle Seas       30-08-2022     D/59300 Wheat               Posidon Pvt. Ltd
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of           Departure      Ships Departures                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Pnt Mighty        29-08-2022     General Cargo                              -
Vincent
 Mountain         29-08-2022     Cement                                     -
Esl Zanzibar      29-08-2022     Container Ship                             -
M.T Lahore        29-08-2022     Tanker                                     -
Oocl Le Havre     29-08-2022     Container Ship                             -
Wadi Bani
Khalid            29-08-2022     Container Ship                             -
Chemroad
Jpurney           29-08-2022     Tanker                                     -
Meltemi           29-08-2022     Tanker                                     -
Northern
Guard             29-08-2022     Container Ship                             -
Xin Pu
Dong              29-08-2022     Container Ship                             -
=============================================================================

