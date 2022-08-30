Markets
Dividend/Bonus Announcements
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
==========================================================================================================
For the YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
==========================================================================================================
Atlas Battery 30.6.2022 125% 25% 689.437 24.61 29.09.2022 15.09.2022
Limited Year Ended Bonus 09.30. A.M. to
AGM 29.09.2022
Javedan - - - - 21.09.2022 15.09.2022
Corporation Ltd EOGM to 21.09.2022
==========================================================================================================
