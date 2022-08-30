KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================================================================== For the YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) ========================================================================================================== Atlas Battery 30.6.2022 125% 25% 689.437 24.61 29.09.2022 15.09.2022 Limited Year Ended Bonus 09.30. A.M. to AGM 29.09.2022 Javedan - - - - 21.09.2022 15.09.2022 Corporation Ltd EOGM to 21.09.2022 ==========================================================================================================

