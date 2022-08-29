Rescue and relief operations undertaken by army in all provinces

ISLAMABAD: Today Aerial relief operation was undertaken by Pakistan Army in District Rajanpur. Aid in the shape of ration bags and tents was provided to the affectees.

Pakistan Army continued rescue and relief operations also in all flood hit areas of districts Layyah, Dera Ghazi Khan and Rajanpur. Pakistan Army teams rescued number of people stranded in affected area including women and children along with their belongings and shifted them to the safer places. People living in relief camps are being provided with cooked food and dry ration.

Pakistan Army is utilizing all available resources to help the flood affected people including immediate medical care at the medical camps set up by army. 4 special army aviation helicopters sorties flown. 110 stranded people have been evacuated from Khawazakhela to Kanju Cantt Swat. These stranded people are being provided meals and necessary medical care.

The stranded people who were struck at mountain top in Kumrat will be evacuated by army helicopters specially flown from Kamju cantt Swat as soon as the weather permits

Dir Scouts has established Flood Relief Control Centre. In case of emergency or assistance required please can reach to Dir scouts flood Relief control room on following numbers

Mobile 1: 03091311310

Mobile 2: 03235780067

PTCL: 0945-825526

First team of Pakistan Army troops have reached on ground Khana Bodosh site where these families were struck. The follow up army troops have crossed Barikot. Pakistan army aviation helicopters have flown and on their way to the location.

COAS will visit flood hit areas of Sindh today and also interact with ground troops busy in relief activities.

Pak Army has established 212 Relief Collection points to support flood affectees. 81 Relief Collection points in Sindh, 73 in Punjab, 41 in Balochistan and 17 in KPK are functioning. Pak Army has established flood Relief donation account to help flood victims.

Title of Account - Army Relief for Flood Affectees (Askari Bank GHQ Branch)

Account No - 00280100620583

Relief Efforts – Balochistan: Pakistan Army and Frontier Corps established relief camps in Quetta, Muslim Bagh, Chaman, Sui, Dera Bugti, Sibi, lehri, Nasirabad, Bela, Uthal and Jafarabad areas which are providing food and other amenities. Free Medical camps are being established at Quetta, Muslim Bagh, sui, Dera Bugti, Sibi, Dobandi, lehri, Sadori, Lakra district Lasbela for flood victims.

Punjab: Rescue and relief operations carried out at Dera Ghazi Khan, Rojhan and Layyah where troops provided stranded families with food and other amenities. In Dist Rajanpur, relief and rescue efforts were made through number of Helicopter sorties including Harrand tehsil Jampur, Nurpur Majhu wala teh Jampur, Mouza Kaan wala Teh Jampur, Mari jampur, Darbar Sakhi Bor Jampur, Bambli Jampur, Basti Nokhami Jampur, Dera Dildar Teh Rojhan, Dera Jeewan Tehsil Rojhan, and Chak Mat No 2 Tehsil Rojhan.

Sindh: Pakistan Army carried out rescue and relief operations at Distt Khairpur, Distt Larkana, Distt Naushero Feroze, District Shikarpur, District Kamber Shadad Kot, District Jacobabad, District Kashmor, Distt Badin, Distt Mirpur Khas, Distt Sanghga, District Mitiari, District Umerkot, Dist Hyderabad, District Tando Muhammad Khan, District Thatta, District Jamshoro, District Badin, District Sujawal, District Dadu. 4xMedical camps established at Badin, Sujawal, Thatta and Umerkot. More than 1700 patients were treated at Badin, Sujawal, Thatta and Umerkot.

KPK: Relief Camps accommodating 150 x individuals have been established in flood affected areas of KPK. Forward placement of troops has been carried out at Attock and Abbottabad. 4 x Field Medical Camps established in flood affected areas where 715 x patients treated. 7 x Relief Camps established for flood affectees in Charsadda whereas 3 x Relief Camps established in each Tehsil of Nowshera Districts; necessary assistance being provided to Civil Administration.