New SBP governor Jameel Ahmed assumes office

KARACHI: Jameel Ahmad has assumed the charge of Governor, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), after his appointment by the President of Pakistan for a period of five years in pursuance of Section 11 A (1) of SBP Act 1956.

Jameel Ahmad’s illustrious career, as an accomplished central banker, spans over 31 years at various senior positions at the State Bank of Pakistan and the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA). His association with the SBP dates back to 1991 and he served the bank in various capacities including Deputy Governor (April 2017 to October 2021) and Executive Director. He served to SAMA as Advisor during July 2009 to April, 2015 and as Senior Advisor from December 2021 to August 2022. He advised SAMA management on a broad range of policy matters in various central banking areas and coordinated on major transformation projects of Saudi Central Bank.

As Deputy Governor (Banking and Financial Markets and Reserve Management) at SBP, Jameel Ahmad transformed the bank supervision system by introducing risk-based methodology, issued and implemented latest international Basel capital adequacy standards, issued modern-age digital banking framework, established depositors’ protection scheme, strengthened bank resolution regime, launched Pakistan’s first retail payments gateway and took many other policy and regulatory initiatives.

Jameel Ahmad has extensive experience of working at senior positions at SBP in areas of Monetary Policy and Operations, Treasury, Banking Policy and Regulation, Banking Supervision, Development Finance, Payment Systems and Financial Resource Management. He also contributed in development of many international standards at various global forums including working groups of the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision (BCBS), Financial Stability Board (FSB), Islamic Financial Services Board (IFSB), etc., while representing SAMA and SBP.

Jameel Ahmad has served as Member of the Monetary Policy Committee of SBP, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Deposit Protection Corporation of Pakistan, Member of the Policy Board of Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of Pakistan Security Printing Corporation, Member of Board of Directors of National Institute of Banking and Finance.

Jameel Ahmad did his MBA from University of Punjab in 1988 and is a Fellow Member of the Institute of Cost & Management Accountants of Pakistan (FCMA) since 1994, Fellow Member of the Institute of Bankers Pakistan (FIBP) since 1993 and Fellow Member of the Institute of Corporate Secretaries of Pakistan (FCIS) since 1992.

