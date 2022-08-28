Daunting challenges posed by floods: Foreign secy urges missions abroad to play proactive role

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood has urged Pakistan’s Missions abroad to play a proactive role in mobilising resources and humanitarian assistance from Pakistani diaspora and the international community to support the national efforts to help the flood victims.

The foreign secretary had a briefing session with Pakistan’s ambassadors/heads of Missions in various capitals regarding the current calamity faced by the nation due to unprecedented monsoon floods, Foreign Office said in a statement.

He highlighted the efforts led by the Government of Pakistan with the help of development partners including the United Nations, IFIs and many countries and organisations to address the daunting challenges posed by the devastating floods. The foreign secretary emphasised the importance of coordinated and concerted efforts for rescue and relief in the immediate phase to be followed by reconstruction and rehabilitation in the long term.

The holistic needs assessment carried out by the Government of Pakistan in coordination with the UN Country team was shared along with details of loss of life and damage done to infrastructure and property. It was important to mitigating the inter-related impacts of the floods including food shortage, communicable diseases, loss of shelter, non-availability of water and sanitation facilities, etc.

The foreign secretary urged the Missions to play a proactive role in mobilizing resources and humanitarian assistance from Pakistani diaspora and the international community to support the national efforts. The ambassadors were also briefed about the UN Flash Appeal to be launched on 30th August simultaneously in Geneva and Islamabad.

The ambassadors briefed on the wide range of activities being undertaken by them to enhance international awareness and garner support for rescue and relief efforts of the government. Views were exchanged on close coordination, swift information-sharing, and range of actions to be taken in support of the ongoing operations.

The people of Pakistan have always shown exemplary resilience, brotherhood, compassion, generosity and commitment in the wake of such natural disasters. Pakistan is among top 10 disaster-prone countries due to climate change and the recent flash floods are another manifestation of this fact.

He added that it is important that the international community shows solidarity with Pakistan and reinforces its national efforts in combating the impacts of such natural disasters.

