AGL 7.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
ANL 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
AVN 82.65 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-3.5%)
BOP 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
CNERGY 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.48%)
EFERT 80.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.8%)
EPCL 61.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-2.7%)
FCCL 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.27%)
FFL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.29%)
FLYNG 7.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.46%)
GGGL 11.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.19%)
GGL 16.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.07%)
GTECH 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.9%)
HUMNL 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.43%)
KEL 3.55 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (5.03%)
LOTCHEM 28.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.39%)
MLCF 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.14%)
OGDC 82.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.49%)
PAEL 16.70 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.08%)
PIBTL 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.01%)
PRL 19.15 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.97%)
SILK 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
TELE 11.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.4%)
TPL 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.81%)
TPLP 19.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.46%)
TREET 25.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.39%)
TRG 94.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.52 (-2.61%)
UNITY 22.65 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.89%)
WAVES 12.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.33%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.76%)
BR100 4,269 Decreased By -50.6 (-1.17%)
BR30 15,545 Decreased By -198.5 (-1.26%)
KSE100 42,592 Decreased By -441.1 (-1.02%)
KSE30 16,115 Decreased By -219.9 (-1.35%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 28, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

FPCCI chief supports joint initiatives under PMYP

Recorder Report Published 28 Aug, 2022 06:10am

KARACHI: President FPCCI Irfan Iqbal Sheikh has extended his full support from the platform of FPCCI for joint programmes under Prime Minister’s Youth Programme (PMYP) such as business and agricultural loans, skill development programme and employment generation.

He added that youth is Pakistan’s greatest asset and they account for 65 percent of the total population of the country. Additionally, we should also not forget to educate, empower, employ and emancipate the young women as women are 52 percent of Pakistan, he added.

Shaza Fatima Khawaja, SAPM to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs, said that youth Programme is the soul of Prime Minister’s vision to empower youth being the most precious asset of Pakistan.

The journey started with the establishment of Youth Affairs Wing to empower young people with skills set, resources and self-reliance opportunities by initiating a grand youth development programme catering multiple domains.

Suleman Chawla, FPCCI Senior Vice-President said that FPCCI is the right platform on many counts to support PMYP: (i) it can facilitate the load disbursements to youth diligently and in diverse sectors, (ii) FPCCI can provide the guidance to the youth to make their businesses viable and successful, (iii) FPCCI can jointly organize job fairs, skill development programmes and seminars, (iv) the apex body has the presence and linkages across Pakistan and across sectors to create an enabling environment in the country, (v) FPCCI can help bridge industry-academia disconnect.

Sheikh also proposed to the government that FPCCI and PMYP can bring international skills, social and business development institutions like GIZ, TVET, JICA, DFID, UNIDO, USAID, etc on board to provide maximum support and assistance to the youth of the country.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

FPCCI Irfan Iqbal Sheikh Shaza Fatima Khawaja agricultural loans

Comments

1000 characters

FPCCI chief supports joint initiatives under PMYP

Distribution begins in Sindh: Rs38bn allocated for flood relief efforts: PM

Let’s rise above our differences, PM asks nation

Rs4.78bn disbursed among 190,326 families

Imran asks Miftah to seek relief from IMF

KP flood situation ‘takes precedence over all else’: Jhagra

‘Most difficult part is behind us now’: SBP official defends quick hikes in key policy rate

New SBP governor Jameel Ahmed assumes office

Optimal use of LNG capacity at terminal-II: Ogra policy opposed by SNGPL

Cos, AoPs and individuals: FTO warns FBR against ‘illegal’ collections in tribal areas

Website stealing SECP data blocked

Read more stories