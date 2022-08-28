Monsoon system has subsided: Met Office

KARACHI: The prevailing monsoon weather system, which produced torrential rains in Sindh and Balochistan, has subsided, the Met Office said on Saturday, forecasting a hot and humid weather for most parts of the country on Sunday.

However, it said, rain-wind-thundershowers are expected in northeast Punjab, upper Khyber Pukhtunkhwa, north Balochistan, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

“The monsoon low after producing torrential rains in upper Sindh and northeast Balochistan has subsided,” the Met added

The continuing flash flooding over east and northeast Balochistan may affect parts of Dadu, Qambar Shahdadkot and Jacobabad Districts and downstream, it said.

In the past 24 hours: Rain-wind-thundershowers were reported in Khyber Pukhtunkhwa, Kashmir, northeast Balochistan, Punjab, Gilgit Baltistan and upper Sindh. Karachi weather is expected to remain partly cloudy with a maximum temperature of 33 Celsius.

