Opposition leader in NA meets Punjab governor

LAHORE: Opposition leader in the National Assembly, Raja Riaz, called on Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman here at Governor House on Saturday and discussed the country’s current situation and issues of mutual interest.

Speaking on this occasion, the Governor said that the country is currently facing difficult situation due to floods and both the federal and provincial governments are working together to provide relief to the flood victims.

“Every Pakistani should participate fully in the relief activities and relief fund for flood affectees have been established at the federal and provincial levels,” he said, adding: “ Being the Chancellor he has also directed the vice chancellors of the Universities that the students and faculty members should play a role in collecting relief material and relief funds for the flood victims.”

He further said that the promotion of higher education has always been the priority of Muslim League (N) and work is being done to create various consortia including environment, character building of youth, women’s education, and development of technical and scientific research in the universities.

He said that steps are being taken to eliminate adhocism in the universities at key posts. As the Chancellor he was disposing off pending appeals by giving double time to give relief to people as per law, he added.

Raja Riaz appreciated the initiative of Governor Punjab to take oath of the Punjab Cabinet, adding that a good example has been set by him apart from wrong examples in the past, and this decision will be remembered as a memorable decision in the history of the country.

The opposition leader also appreciated the initiatives of the Punjab Governor in the past as the Federal Minister of Education, including the teaching of the Holy Quran in educational institutions.

