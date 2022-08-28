AGL 7.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
ANL 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
AVN 82.65 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-3.5%)
BOP 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
CNERGY 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.48%)
EFERT 80.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.8%)
EPCL 61.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-2.7%)
FCCL 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.27%)
FFL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.29%)
FLYNG 7.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.46%)
GGGL 11.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.19%)
GGL 16.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.07%)
GTECH 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.9%)
HUMNL 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.43%)
KEL 3.55 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (5.03%)
LOTCHEM 28.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.39%)
MLCF 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.14%)
OGDC 82.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.49%)
PAEL 16.70 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.08%)
PIBTL 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.01%)
PRL 19.15 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.97%)
SILK 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
TELE 11.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.4%)
TPL 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.81%)
TPLP 19.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.46%)
TREET 25.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.39%)
TRG 94.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.52 (-2.61%)
UNITY 22.65 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.89%)
WAVES 12.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.33%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.76%)
BR100 4,269 Decreased By -50.6 (-1.17%)
BR30 15,545 Decreased By -198.5 (-1.26%)
KSE100 42,592 Decreased By -441.1 (-1.02%)
KSE30 16,115 Decreased By -219.9 (-1.35%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 28, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Opposition leader in NA meets Punjab governor

Recorder Report Published 28 Aug, 2022 06:10am

LAHORE: Opposition leader in the National Assembly, Raja Riaz, called on Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman here at Governor House on Saturday and discussed the country’s current situation and issues of mutual interest.

Speaking on this occasion, the Governor said that the country is currently facing difficult situation due to floods and both the federal and provincial governments are working together to provide relief to the flood victims.

“Every Pakistani should participate fully in the relief activities and relief fund for flood affectees have been established at the federal and provincial levels,” he said, adding: “ Being the Chancellor he has also directed the vice chancellors of the Universities that the students and faculty members should play a role in collecting relief material and relief funds for the flood victims.”

He further said that the promotion of higher education has always been the priority of Muslim League (N) and work is being done to create various consortia including environment, character building of youth, women’s education, and development of technical and scientific research in the universities.

He said that steps are being taken to eliminate adhocism in the universities at key posts. As the Chancellor he was disposing off pending appeals by giving double time to give relief to people as per law, he added.

Raja Riaz appreciated the initiative of Governor Punjab to take oath of the Punjab Cabinet, adding that a good example has been set by him apart from wrong examples in the past, and this decision will be remembered as a memorable decision in the history of the country.

The opposition leader also appreciated the initiatives of the Punjab Governor in the past as the Federal Minister of Education, including the teaching of the Holy Quran in educational institutions.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

National Assembly Governor House flood victims Muhammad Balighur Rehman Raja Riaz

Comments

1000 characters

Opposition leader in NA meets Punjab governor

Distribution begins in Sindh: Rs38bn allocated for flood relief efforts: PM

Let’s rise above our differences, PM asks nation

Rs4.78bn disbursed among 190,326 families

Imran asks Miftah to seek relief from IMF

KP flood situation ‘takes precedence over all else’: Jhagra

‘Most difficult part is behind us now’: SBP official defends quick hikes in key policy rate

New SBP governor Jameel Ahmed assumes office

Optimal use of LNG capacity at terminal-II: Ogra policy opposed by SNGPL

Cos, AoPs and individuals: FTO warns FBR against ‘illegal’ collections in tribal areas

Website stealing SECP data blocked

Read more stories