AGL 7.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
ANL 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
AVN 82.65 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-3.5%)
BOP 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
CNERGY 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.48%)
EFERT 80.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.8%)
EPCL 61.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-2.7%)
FCCL 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.27%)
FFL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.29%)
FLYNG 7.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.46%)
GGGL 11.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.19%)
GGL 16.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.07%)
GTECH 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.9%)
HUMNL 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.43%)
KEL 3.55 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (5.03%)
LOTCHEM 28.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.39%)
MLCF 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.14%)
OGDC 82.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.49%)
PAEL 16.70 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.08%)
PIBTL 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.01%)
PRL 19.15 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.97%)
SILK 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
TELE 11.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.4%)
TPL 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.81%)
TPLP 19.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.46%)
TREET 25.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.39%)
TRG 94.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.52 (-2.61%)
UNITY 22.65 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.89%)
WAVES 12.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.33%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.76%)
BR100 4,269 Decreased By -50.6 (-1.17%)
BR30 15,545 Decreased By -198.5 (-1.26%)
KSE100 42,592 Decreased By -441.1 (-1.02%)
KSE30 16,115 Decreased By -219.9 (-1.35%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 28, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

CBOT corn firmer on US crop worries

Reuters Published 28 Aug, 2022 06:10am

CHICAGO: Chicago Board of Trade corn futures closed higher on Friday on expectations the US harvest will fall below government forecasts due to unfavourably hot and dry weather this summer, traders said.

The benchmark CBOT December corn futures contract ended up 14-1/4 cents at $6.64-1/4 a bushel.

After the close of trading, advisory service Pro Farmer projected US farmers would harvest a corn crop of 13.759 billion bushels, which would be the smallest since 2019, based on an average yield of 168.1 bushels per acre.

The USDA’s most recent forecast, issued on Aug. 12, called for a corn crop of 14.359 billion bushels, based on an average yield of 175.4 bushels per acre.

In the Corn Belt, weather conditions are mostly dry, allowing corn and soybeans to move closer to maturity, the USDA said in a daily weather report.

In France, maize crop conditions declined last week to their lowest rating in more than 10 years, data from farm office FranceAgriMer showed, suggesting that recent rain has brought limited benefit to fields damaged by heat waves and drought.

US WHEAT FUTURES HIGHER

US wheat futures finished stronger on Friday on short covering and spill-over support from other markets, traders said.

The most-active Chicago Board of Trade December soft red winter wheat futures contract settled up 16-1/4 cents at $8.05-1/4 a bushel. Last week, the most-active contract hit its lowest price since February.

KC hard red winter wheat for December delivery rose 16 cents to end at $8.82-1/4 a bushel, and MGEX December spring wheat futures were up 13-3/4 cents to $9.09-1/2 a bushel.

Rallies in CBOT corn and soybeans helped lift wheat futures, traders said.

Ukraine’s 2022 wheat harvest is 98% complete at 18.8 million tonnes in spite of the war in the country’s east and south, data from Ukraine’s agriculture ministry showed.

Corn CBOT USDA US wheat

Comments

1000 characters

CBOT corn firmer on US crop worries

Distribution begins in Sindh: Rs38bn allocated for flood relief efforts: PM

Let’s rise above our differences, PM asks nation

Rs4.78bn disbursed among 190,326 families

Imran asks Miftah to seek relief from IMF

KP flood situation ‘takes precedence over all else’: Jhagra

‘Most difficult part is behind us now’: SBP official defends quick hikes in key policy rate

New SBP governor Jameel Ahmed assumes office

Optimal use of LNG capacity at terminal-II: Ogra policy opposed by SNGPL

Cos, AoPs and individuals: FTO warns FBR against ‘illegal’ collections in tribal areas

Website stealing SECP data blocked

Read more stories