AGL 7.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
ANL 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
AVN 82.65 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-3.5%)
BOP 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
CNERGY 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.48%)
EFERT 80.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.8%)
EPCL 61.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-2.7%)
FCCL 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.27%)
FFL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.29%)
FLYNG 7.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.46%)
GGGL 11.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.19%)
GGL 16.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.07%)
GTECH 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.9%)
HUMNL 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.43%)
KEL 3.55 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (5.03%)
LOTCHEM 28.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.39%)
MLCF 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.14%)
OGDC 82.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.49%)
PAEL 16.70 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.08%)
PIBTL 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.01%)
PRL 19.15 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.97%)
SILK 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
TELE 11.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.4%)
TPL 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.81%)
TPLP 19.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.46%)
TREET 25.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.39%)
TRG 94.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.52 (-2.61%)
UNITY 22.65 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.89%)
WAVES 12.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.33%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.76%)
BR100 4,269 Decreased By -50.6 (-1.17%)
BR30 15,545 Decreased By -198.5 (-1.26%)
KSE100 42,592 Decreased By -441.1 (-1.02%)
KSE30 16,115 Decreased By -219.9 (-1.35%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 27, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Princess Diana’s sporty Ford Escort sells for £737,000

AFP Published 27 Aug, 2022 08:31pm

LONDON: A sporty Ford Escort that was once princess Diana’s runabout sold at auction for £737,000 on Saturday, a few days before the 25th anniversary of her death.

The modest car, with just 24,961 miles (40,000 km) on the clock, went under the hammer at Silverstone Auctions in Warwickshire in central England.

Bidders from Dubai, the United States and Britain held a heated bidding war for the one-of-a-kind model, resulting in a sale to a buyer from Alderley Edge, an upmarket village in northern England that is home to many Premier League footballers.

The sale price equivalent to around $866,000 comes as interest in Diana’s life remains huge, a quarter-century after her death, fuelled by the success of “The Crown” Netflix series.

The auctioneers said the sale attracted “a supreme amount of global press and publicity interest”.

The car was sold without a reserve price, with bids starting at £100,000. It sold for £650,000 plus buyer’s premium.

The black Ford Escort RS Turbo S1 with a blue stripe was driven by Diana between 1985 and 1988, as she preferred to have her own car instead of the royal family’s stately Rolls-Royces and Daimlers, according to the lot description.

The auctioneers said the unique Ford Escort remains the “most daring choice” of car by any member of the Royal Family.

The Escort was no luxury vehicle but one of UK’s best-selling cars of the era, totalling more than 4.1 million sales, according to Auto Express website.

Similar cars with a less illustrious provenance can be found in classified ads in the UK for around £10,000.

This car, however, was made by Ford according to Diana’s specifications and it is believed to be the only black-painted version of this model, according to the auctioneers.

Diana was frequently photographed at the wheel visiting shops and restaurants in London. Prince William was also photographed sitting in the back.

The princess drove the car with a royal detective in the passenger seat and it was adapted with features such as a second rear view mirror and a radio in the glove box.

The vehicle was previously owned by a collector of Ford cars.

Last year another Ford Escort previously owned by Diana, a 1981 silver 1.6L Ghia saloon that was an engagement present from Prince Charles, sold in London for £52,640 including sales tax and buyer’s premium.

The car’s buyer was said to be a museum in South America. It was previously owned by a US museum.

Saturday’s sale comes ahead of Wednesday’s anniversary of Diana’s death at 36 after a car crash in Paris.

auction Princess Diana Ford Escort

Comments

1000 characters

Princess Diana’s sporty Ford Escort sells for £737,000

No respite to suffering: flooding along Kabul river to continue, says NDMA

PM Flood Relief Fund: Ahsan Iqbal wants overseas Pakistanis to donate

COAS Bajwa reaches Balochistan, briefed about flood situation in province

Imran Khan announces to hold international telethon to raise funds for flood victims

PTI seeks to upset govt-IMF apple cart?

Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan, India set to clash in Sunday blockbuster

Russia blocks adoption at UN of nuclear disarmament text

Maruti, India's top carmaker, open to partnerships to secure supply chain

Recent run drought impacted my mental health, says India's Kohli

Chinese premier praises new energy vehicle sector at industry event

Read more stories