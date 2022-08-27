AGL 7.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
ANL 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
AVN 82.65 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-3.5%)
BOP 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
CNERGY 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.48%)
EFERT 80.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.8%)
EPCL 61.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-2.7%)
FCCL 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.27%)
FFL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.29%)
FLYNG 7.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.46%)
GGGL 11.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.19%)
GGL 16.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.07%)
GTECH 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.9%)
HUMNL 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.43%)
KEL 3.55 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (5.03%)
LOTCHEM 28.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.39%)
MLCF 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.14%)
OGDC 82.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.49%)
PAEL 16.70 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.08%)
PIBTL 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.01%)
PRL 19.15 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.97%)
SILK 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
TELE 11.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.4%)
TPL 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.81%)
TPLP 19.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.46%)
TREET 25.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.39%)
TRG 94.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.52 (-2.61%)
UNITY 22.65 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.89%)
WAVES 12.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.33%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.76%)
BR100 4,269 Decreased By -50.6 (-1.17%)
BR30 15,545 Decreased By -198.5 (-1.26%)
KSE100 42,592 Decreased By -441.1 (-1.02%)
KSE30 16,115 Decreased By -219.9 (-1.35%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 27, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PM Flood Relief Fund: Ahsan Iqbal wants overseas Pakistanis to donate

  • Planning minister urges foreign missions to add donation-related information on their websites
BR Web Desk Published August 27, 2022 Updated August 27, 2022 04:25pm

Federal Flood Relief Committee Chairman and Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal on Saturday directed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) to guide overseas Pakistanis on how to make donations to the Prime Minister’s Flood Relief Fund, reported Radio Pakistan.

This comes as relentless rains in Pakistan have taken nearly 950 lives while millions of people have been rendered homeless.

Iqbal urged foreign missions of Pakistan to add donation-related information on their websites and launch a campaign to collect aid for flood victims in collaboration with Pakistanis living abroad.

“The entire nation will fight this disaster of climate change collectively,” he stressed. “The federal government, along with the armed forces, is providing full support to the provincial governments.”

He stressed that the top priority of the government is to provide relief, rescue and rehabilitation to flood-affected people.

‘Calamity-hit Pakistan’: at least 950 killed as rains, floods submerge country

Iqbal assured the public that the government would assist the people in resettlement once the water level receded.

Earlier, international organisations and financial institutions announced immediate assistance of more than $500 million for flood victims on the appeal of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Meanwhile, the planning minister instructed the Ministry of Planning to review and revise the Public Sector Development Programme to provide funds for the reconstruction of damaged highways, railway infrastructure and rebuilding of poeples’ livelihoods.

Earlier, Ahsan Iqbal had told Reuters that 30 million people had been affected by the floods, a figure that represents about 15% of the country’s population.

United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said on Thursday that the monsoon rains had affected some 3 million people in Pakistan of which 184,000 are in relief camps.

Funding and reconstruction efforts will be a challenge for cash-strapped Pakistan, which is having to cut spending to ensure the International Monetary Fund approves the release of much-needed bailout money.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said that in the last 24 hours alone, 150 kilometres of roads had been damaged across the country, and over 82,000 homes have been partially or fully damaged.

A vast majority of this damage is in the southern province of Sindh.

Abnormal monsoon rains have entered their eighth spell with no signs of subsiding, submerging more than half of Pakistan under water as flight and train operations, as well as phone services, remain suspended in flood-hit areas.

Punjab Khyber pakhtunkhwa rains Balochistan Ahsan iqbal heavy rains Heavy monsoon rains torrential rains monsoon rains in Pakistan Flood hit areas of Sindh flood hit Balochistan Floods in Pakistan flood situation in Sindh

Comments

1000 characters

PM Flood Relief Fund: Ahsan Iqbal wants overseas Pakistanis to donate

PTI seeks to upset govt-IMF apple cart?

FCA exemption to cause Rs21bn impact: Miftah

Russia blocks adoption at UN of nuclear disarmament text

SBP sets Rs1.8trn agri credit target for FY23

Govt aims to collect Rs91bn thru GST, PL on POL products

Chinese premier praises new energy vehicle sector at industry event

Recent run drought impacted my mental health, says India's Kohli

Coalition partners deplore KP govt’s move

Inquiries against taxmen: FBR creates new ‘section’

Read more stories