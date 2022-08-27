Coalition partners deplore KP govt’s move

ISLAMABAD: The ruling coalition partners on Friday deplored the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government refusal to implement the terms of agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) at this critical juncture the floods are playing havoc across the country.

In a joint statement, the ruling coalition led by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in the centre, stated that when the country is facing devastating floods, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while doing politics, has refused to implement the terms under the IMF agreement.

“The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government Finance Minister’s letter to Finance Minister Miftah Ismail is a ploy to plunge Pakistan into a flood of economic crisis,” read the joint statement, adding, “It was no other but Imran Khan who signed an agreement with the IMF on strict terms and tied the hands and feet of Pakistan’s economy.”

The coalition partners further accused Imran Khan of violating his own agreement with the Fund by suspending programme and announcing subsidies.

“This is how he [Imran Khan] laid mines in the foundations of Pakistan’s economy by giving subsidies so that Pakistan becomes economically bankrupt,” the statement added.

PM pledges help to those hit by KPK floods

It further stated that the current government was forced to take extremely difficult decisions just to save Pakistan from economic bankruptcy. After four months of continuous hard work, the value of the rupee and the economic situation has started to improve.

“Even though, Imran Khan’s four years of economic destruction and inflation is still drowning the people,” it stated, adding that PTI is aware that the IMF board meeting is going to be held on August 29 in which the economic program with Pakistan is going to be revived.

“In this case, a malicious action has been taken by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government. This move is a proof that the foreign-aided party is committed to the agenda of bringing Pakistan to economic ruin. As earlier, we will thwart this conspiracy and defend Pakistan’s economic independence,” it stated, adding the government’s full focus and priority at this time is the relief and rescue of the flood victims, ‘because the relief and rehabilitation of the flood victims should remain the national priority at this time.’

“We will not let anyone’s politics interfere with the process of saving the lives of the flood victims and alleviating the difficulties faced by them,” the coalition partners vowed.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022