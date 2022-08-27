AGL 7.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
ANL 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
AVN 82.65 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-3.5%)
BOP 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
CNERGY 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.48%)
EFERT 80.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.8%)
EPCL 61.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-2.7%)
FCCL 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.27%)
FFL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.29%)
FLYNG 7.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.46%)
GGGL 11.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.19%)
GGL 16.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.07%)
GTECH 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.9%)
HUMNL 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.43%)
KEL 3.55 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (5.03%)
LOTCHEM 28.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.39%)
MLCF 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.14%)
OGDC 82.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.49%)
PAEL 16.70 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.08%)
PIBTL 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.01%)
PRL 19.15 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.97%)
SILK 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
TELE 11.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.4%)
TPL 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.81%)
TPLP 19.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.46%)
TREET 25.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.39%)
TRG 94.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.52 (-2.61%)
UNITY 22.65 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.89%)
WAVES 12.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.33%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.76%)
BR100 4,269 Decreased By -50.6 (-1.17%)
BR30 15,545 Decreased By -198.5 (-1.26%)
KSE100 42,592 Decreased By -441.1 (-1.02%)
KSE30 16,115 Decreased By -219.9 (-1.35%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 27, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Inquiries against taxmen: FBR creates new ‘section’

Sohail Sarfraz Published 27 Aug, 2022 05:49am

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), Friday, created a new Section, ie, “Discipline/ Inquiries” to ensure timely completion of all disciplinary cases/inquiries against tax officials involved in corruption and corrupt practices in the field formations.

According to an office order issued by the FBR here on Friday, in order to ensure proper follow-up of all disciplinary cases/inquiries of officers (BS-16 and above) of FBR (HQ) and IR field formations with a view to ensuring timely disposal of such cases, a new Section with the nomenclature of “Discipline/Inquiries” is hereby created in Admn/HR Wing, FBR (HQ), Islamabad with immediate effect.

The aforementioned Section shall be headed by a secretary/second secretary, who shall report to the Chief (HRM-IR), FBR.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has also directed the FBR to strictly comply with the instructions of Civil Servants (Efficiency and Discipline) Rules, 2020 for taking disciplinary proceedings and inquiries against corrupt tax officials.

The FBR chairman has instructed that as per the directions of the prime minister, the Revenue Division/FBR shall strictly comply with the following instructions in all disciplinary proceedings and inquiries initiated against the officials: The appointed inquiry officer shall conduct the inquiry proceedings in accordance with the provisions contained in Rule 10 read with Rule 12 of the Civil Servants (Efficiency & Discipline) Rules, 2020. The same shall be completed within sixty (60) days from the date of issuance of the Inquiry Order or within such extended period which the Authority may allow.

FBR chief directs taxmen to abstain from private practices

For ensuring safe custody of record in an inquiry, all Heads of field offices (Directors General/Chief Commissioners /Chief Collectors/ Commissioners/Collectors, etc) of FBR shall retain the relevant case record in safe custody while forwarding the recommendation to initiate disciplinary proceedings against any officer(s)/official(s).

All heads of field offices will also ensure that relevant records of the case and other related documents are timely provided to the inquiry officer or the inquiry committee, as the case may be, through the designated departmental representative (DR) within seven days from the date of inquiry order or within such an extended period which authority may allow in accordance with the provisions contained in Rule 8 of the Civil Servants (Efficiency and Discipline) Rules, 2020.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Shehbaz Sharif Prime Minister corruption FBR Taxmen nquiries against tax officials IR field formations disciplinary cases

Comments

1000 characters

Inquiries against taxmen: FBR creates new ‘section’

FCA exemption to cause Rs21bn impact: Miftah

SBP sets Rs1.8trn agri credit target for FY23

Govt aims to collect Rs91bn thru GST, PL on POL products

Coalition partners deplore KP govt’s move

FBR unveils ‘individual paper return’ for TY22

Balochistan communication links snapped

PM announces Rs15bn grant for Sindh

Flash floods wreak havoc in Swat

Hubco asks CPPA-G to resolve payment ‘disparity’ issue

Read more stories