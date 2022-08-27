Inquiries against taxmen: FBR creates new ‘section’

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), Friday, created a new Section, ie, “Discipline/ Inquiries” to ensure timely completion of all disciplinary cases/inquiries against tax officials involved in corruption and corrupt practices in the field formations.

According to an office order issued by the FBR here on Friday, in order to ensure proper follow-up of all disciplinary cases/inquiries of officers (BS-16 and above) of FBR (HQ) and IR field formations with a view to ensuring timely disposal of such cases, a new Section with the nomenclature of “Discipline/Inquiries” is hereby created in Admn/HR Wing, FBR (HQ), Islamabad with immediate effect.

The aforementioned Section shall be headed by a secretary/second secretary, who shall report to the Chief (HRM-IR), FBR.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has also directed the FBR to strictly comply with the instructions of Civil Servants (Efficiency and Discipline) Rules, 2020 for taking disciplinary proceedings and inquiries against corrupt tax officials.

The FBR chairman has instructed that as per the directions of the prime minister, the Revenue Division/FBR shall strictly comply with the following instructions in all disciplinary proceedings and inquiries initiated against the officials: The appointed inquiry officer shall conduct the inquiry proceedings in accordance with the provisions contained in Rule 10 read with Rule 12 of the Civil Servants (Efficiency & Discipline) Rules, 2020. The same shall be completed within sixty (60) days from the date of issuance of the Inquiry Order or within such extended period which the Authority may allow.

For ensuring safe custody of record in an inquiry, all Heads of field offices (Directors General/Chief Commissioners /Chief Collectors/ Commissioners/Collectors, etc) of FBR shall retain the relevant case record in safe custody while forwarding the recommendation to initiate disciplinary proceedings against any officer(s)/official(s).

All heads of field offices will also ensure that relevant records of the case and other related documents are timely provided to the inquiry officer or the inquiry committee, as the case may be, through the designated departmental representative (DR) within seven days from the date of inquiry order or within such an extended period which authority may allow in accordance with the provisions contained in Rule 8 of the Civil Servants (Efficiency and Discipline) Rules, 2020.

