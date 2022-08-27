PIA suspends flight operations to Quetta

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airline (PIA) has suspended flight operations to Quetta, due to what airline said bad weather and communication system failure at Quetta International Airport (QIAP).

However, Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCÀA) claimed that communication network at the airport is fully functional and flight operations at QIAP remain normal.

According to the airline, domestic flights from Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad to Quetta have been cancelled on Friday, (August 26).

