Flood relief: Governor says all possible steps being taken to provide maximum assistance

LAHORE: Announcing that the federal and the provincial governments are working together for the flood affectees, Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman said on Friday that all the people including philanthropists, welfare organisations must come forward to help the compatriots in this hour of difficulty.

While addressing a news conference at the Governor House on Friday, the governor said the government is taking all possible steps to provide maximum assistance to the flood affectees; Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed to speed up the relief activities in the affected areas. Under the supervision of Shehbaz Sharif, 80% cheques have been given to the families of those who lost their lives in floods so far, he added.

“The country is suffering from destruction and misery in various areas due to floods, hence, the affluent persons should help their brothers and sisters in this hour of trial and trouble,” he said, adding: “Difficult times keep coming to the nations, only those nations achieve their goals which move forward with unity and strength.”

Appreciating the work of philanthropists in helping and rehabilitating the flood victims, he said that the business community has always contributed to welfare works. He also announced to give all his salary from May 31, 2022 till now in Flood Relief Fund. He said that as the chancellor he has also directed the vice chancellors of the public and private universities that the students and faculty members should play a role in collecting relief goods and relief fund for the flood victims.

Moreover, the governor also dispatched 14 relief trucks for the flood affectees of South Punjab with the support of philanthropists. Huzaifa Rafiq and Shahid Hasan Sheikh were also present on this occasion.

