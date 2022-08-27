FCCI launches ‘loyalty card’

FAISALABAD: FCCI has launched first ever ‘Loyalty Card’ to facilitate its members with special offers and discounts by the leading international and national brands with a focus to improve the image of Faisalabad as the fastest growing city of Pakistan, said Atif Munir Sheikh president Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI).

Speaking at the launch of the FCCI loyalty card, he said this innovative and unique idea was conceived and materialized with the help of interns from LUMS & NTU. He was optimistic that this idea would earn popularity and acceptance among FCCI members and its scope would be further expanded in the coming days and years. He said that Faisalabad is one of the most vibrant cities of Pakistan but we could not brand it in proportion to its industrial and economic strength.

He said we have successfully utilized the talent of LUMS and NTU who have given best results within a period of only 90 days. “The interns visited various cities to convince leading brands to ink MOU with FCCI,” he said and added that among these include educational institutes, health and hotels etc.

Munir said the first MOU was inked with national flag carrier PIA that is offering special discounts on domestic and international flights to the FCCI members. “A special desk has also been established at Faisalabad International Airport to attend the FCCI members with a unique warmth and hospitality”, he said and added that currently this facility is available on existing FCCI cards while new loyalty cards would be issued very soon.

Mian Muhammad Idrees former President FPCCI and FCCI appreciated the loyalty card program and gave suggestions to further improve it. He said that a special web page of this program may be launched while its data should be digitalized so that the concessional offers could be immediately communicated to the FCCI members on a real time basis.

