Aug 27, 2022
Pakistan

FFC donates Rs10m for flood affectees

Published 27 Aug, 2022 05:49am

ISLAMABAD: Fauji Fertilizer Company (FFC) being a nationalistic business enterprise has always been at the forefront of community service in distressed times. Owing to prevailing devastation in the country due to excessive rain spells causing floods, the Company has commenced its humble flood relief programme on 24 August in coordination with civil administration in efforts to reach out to people in remote and neglected/cut off flood-hit areas of Sindh (District Ghotki).

The crisis warrants mobilization of available resources by all stakeholders including the industrial sector to support the flood victims. In this respect, the company has generously donated Rs 10 million for the affectees while the employees at Mirpur Mathelo plant site have personally raised additional amount of Rs 1.1 million to empathize with their calamity struck brethren.

For continual mobilization of resources and extension of flood relief support, FFC team visited Shank Bund area on Thursday which has become inaccessible due to floods.

