AGL 7.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.47%)
ANL 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.56%)
AVN 82.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-3.21%)
BOP 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.01%)
CNERGY 5.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.59%)
EFERT 80.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.31%)
EPCL 61.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-2.93%)
FCCL 14.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.82%)
FFL 6.99 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
FLYNG 7.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.33%)
GGGL 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.57%)
GGL 16.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.83%)
GTECH 8.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.78%)
HUMNL 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.71%)
KEL 3.54 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (4.73%)
LOTCHEM 28.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.91%)
MLCF 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.14%)
OGDC 82.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.31%)
PAEL 16.75 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.38%)
PIBTL 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.01%)
PRL 19.08 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.6%)
SILK 1.22 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.41%)
TPL 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.68%)
TPLP 19.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.26%)
TREET 25.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1%)
TRG 93.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.97 (-3.08%)
UNITY 22.50 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.21%)
WAVES 12.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.32%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.76%)
BR100 4,268 Decreased By -51.9 (-1.2%)
BR30 15,548 Decreased By -195.1 (-1.24%)
KSE100 42,577 Decreased By -455.9 (-1.06%)
KSE30 16,115 Decreased By -220.4 (-1.35%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 26, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Afghan female journalist struggles for women ‘heroes’ from exile

Reuters Published 26 Aug, 2022 03:40pm

BERLIN: It was when the Taliban came to arrest her and her brother in October that Fawzia Saidzada, an Afghan journalist and women’s rights activist, finally decided it was time to flee.

The 30-year-old managed to get out the next day after promising the Taliban she would inform on other journalists and activists - something she never did.

Her brother was held for 15 days. “When the Taliban came to power, we decided to fight against the Taliban,” said Saidzada, who is raising a 13-year-old son alone.

“Our slogan was ‘either freedom or death’.” But the episode taught her she would have to carry on her struggle for the rights of girls and women from abroad. She arrived in Berlin six weeks ago along with her son, mother, two brothers and one of the brother’s families. “Afghan women are heroes,” she told Reuters TV.

“Afghan women are courageous, they are fighters who have faced war in the past four decades but have not lost hope.”

Afghan women open library to counter growing isolation

Saidzada is one of thousands of Afghans who have settled in Germany since US President Joe Biden ordered the withdrawal of the US-led forces that for decades propped up the government in Kabul.

Within days, the Taliban had regained control, after fighting a 20-year insurgency in which tens of thousands of civilians were killed.

Since then, they have curtailed the rights of women and girls.

Until Kabul’s fall, Saidzada was a prototype of the new Afghanistan’s free woman, studying first law then journalism before working as a journalist and commentator and running a human rights organisation. The UN mission to Afghanistan says the Taliban is limiting dissent by arresting journalists, activists and protesters.

The Taliban government, some of whose top leaders are on US wanted lists for suspected links to terrorism, has vowed to respect people’s rights according to its interpretation of Islamic law, and said it would investigate alleged abuses.

In Germany, Saidzada said she wants to set up an aid organization especially for young people in Afghanistan and maintains contacts with human rights defenders, women activists and former soldiers in her home country.

And she wants to finish her master’s degree in international relations.

But the struggle will be a long one, since, she says, the Taliban have brought militants to Afghanistan from all over the world, and driven skilled doctors, lawyers and journalists from their jobs.

Even as she hastens to learn German and settle in, Saidzada has strong words of reproach for a country which, in coalition with the United States, first promised to save Afghanistan and then abandoned it.

One day she would like to address the German parliament, she said.

“Why did you leave us alone?” Saidzada said she would ask lawmakers.

Taliban German US president Joe Biden Afghan journalist Fawzia Saidzada UN mission to Afghanistan

Comments

1000 characters

Afghan female journalist struggles for women ‘heroes’ from exile

Fifth successive loss: rupee depreciation continues against US dollar

As part of BISP: PM Shehbaz announces Rs25,000 for each rain-affected household in Sukkur

'Repercussions of $4bn': flash floods create havoc as Pakistan's economy remains under stress

Oil prices rise on US data, head for 3% weekly gain

PM Shehbaz sensitizes ambassadors, high commissioners about rain, flood situation

PTA says efforts being made to resolve phone service disruption in flood-hit Balochistan

Pakistan lodges protest on extra-judicial killing of Pakistani prisoner in IIOJK

PM forms committee to address woes of electricity consumers

Contingency revenue steps agreed with IMF: Govt to impose 10.5pc GST on POL products in first phase

Import of spare parts, machinery: IPPs demand withdrawal of curbs

Read more stories