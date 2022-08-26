AGL 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
CBOT soybeans may retest support at $14.30-3/4

Reuters Published 26 Aug, 2022 11:59am

SINGAPORE: The CBOT soybean November contract may retest a support at $14.30-3/4 per bushel, a break below which could open the way towards $14.02-1/4 to $14.18 range.

The deep fall on Thursday suggests a reversal of the uptrend from $13.77.

A rising trendline points at a target of $14.02-1/4. A retracement analysis on the fall from $15.84-3/4 to $12.88-1/2 reveals a strong resistance at $14.71-1/2, which stopped the rise three times.

It becomes unrealistic to expect the contract to make its fourth attempt.

Resistance is at $14.43-1/4, a break above which could lead to a gain into $14.56 to $14.71-1/2 range.

CBOT soybeans may retest resistance at $14.76-3/4

On the daily chart, a bullish pennant has been violated, thanks to the deep fall on Thursday.

Only if the contract could stabilize around a support at $14.23-1/4 and break the resistance at $14.52-1/2, would the pattern be reconsidered.

