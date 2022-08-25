AGL 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.81%)
ANL 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.47%)
AVN 85.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.17%)
BOP 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.85%)
CNERGY 5.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.88%)
EFERT 81.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.49%)
EPCL 64.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
FCCL 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.34%)
FFL 6.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.61%)
FLYNG 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
GGGL 11.41 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.53%)
GGL 16.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.41%)
GTECH 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.31%)
HUMNL 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
KEL 3.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.87%)
LOTCHEM 28.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.13%)
MLCF 28.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.78%)
OGDC 83.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.47%)
PAEL 16.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.67%)
PIBTL 6.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 18.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.99%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.67%)
TELE 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.92%)
TPL 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.56%)
TPLP 19.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.65%)
TREET 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.84%)
TRG 96.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.7%)
UNITY 21.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.95%)
WAVES 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.39%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.22%)
BR100 4,339 Decreased By -13.6 (-0.31%)
BR30 15,745 Decreased By -87.7 (-0.55%)
KSE100 43,201 Decreased By -136.6 (-0.32%)
KSE30 16,418 Decreased By -108.6 (-0.66%)
CBOT soybeans may retest resistance at $14.76-3/4

Reuters Published 25 Aug, 2022 10:30am

SINGAPORE: The CBOT soybean November contract may retest a resistance at $14.76-3/4 per bushel, with a good chance of breaking above this level and rising into $15.00-1/4 to $15.29-1/2 range.

The contract is riding on a wave C from $13.76-1/2.

This wave is expected to travel into a wide range from $15.00-1/4 to $15.77.

A wedge has been confirmed as a bullish continuation pattern, suggesting a target of $15.29-1/2.

The correction on Wednesday is classified as a pullback towards this pattern.

With the contract having stabilized around $14.53, the pullback could have completed.

CBOT soybeans may rise into $15.00-1/4 to $15.29-1/2 range

A drop below $14.47-1/2 may suggest an extension of the pullback towards $14.23-3/4.

On the daily chart, a more bullish pennant has been confirmed, suggesting a target of $15.76-1/2.

The long-shadowed doji on Wednesday looks negligible, as it appeared after two big white candles.

The market sentiment could still be bullish.

Soybeans

