CBOT soybeans may retest resistance at $14.76-3/4

SINGAPORE: The CBOT soybean November contract may retest a resistance at $14.76-3/4 per bushel, with a good chance of breaking above this level and rising into $15.00-1/4 to $15.29-1/2 range.

The contract is riding on a wave C from $13.76-1/2.

This wave is expected to travel into a wide range from $15.00-1/4 to $15.77.

A wedge has been confirmed as a bullish continuation pattern, suggesting a target of $15.29-1/2.

The correction on Wednesday is classified as a pullback towards this pattern.

With the contract having stabilized around $14.53, the pullback could have completed.

A drop below $14.47-1/2 may suggest an extension of the pullback towards $14.23-3/4.

On the daily chart, a more bullish pennant has been confirmed, suggesting a target of $15.76-1/2.

The long-shadowed doji on Wednesday looks negligible, as it appeared after two big white candles.

The market sentiment could still be bullish.