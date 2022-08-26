AGL 7.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ANL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.84%)
AVN 85.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.18%)
BOP 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.18%)
CNERGY 5.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.06%)
EFERT 81.80 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.8%)
EPCL 62.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.92%)
FCCL 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.3%)
FFL 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.01%)
FLYNG 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.86%)
GGGL 11.44 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
GGL 16.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.3%)
GTECH 8.97 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.14%)
KEL 3.41 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.89%)
LOTCHEM 29.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.1%)
MLCF 28.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.53%)
OGDC 84.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.12%)
PAEL 16.82 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.81%)
PIBTL 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
PRL 19.27 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.61%)
SILK 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.64%)
TELE 12.17 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.83%)
TPL 8.99 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.47%)
TPLP 20.02 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.11%)
TREET 26.09 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.69%)
TRG 95.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-0.75%)
UNITY 22.45 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.99%)
WAVES 12.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.76%)
BR100 4,338 Increased By 18 (0.42%)
BR30 15,788 Increased By 45.1 (0.29%)
KSE100 43,187 Increased By 154.4 (0.36%)
KSE30 16,388 Increased By 52.7 (0.32%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 26, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Australian police seize record $1.1bn of crystal meth

Reuters Published 26 Aug, 2022 09:52am

SYDNEY: Australian police said on Friday it had seized some A$1.6 billion ($1.1 billion) worth of crystal meth, also known as ‘ice’, concealed within marble stones in several sea freight containers, in what it said was the biggest ever haul of the drug in the country.

More than 1,800 kg of methylamphetamine was found in containers arriving in Sydney port over recent weeks hidden in marble stone slabs, New South Wales (NSW) state police said in a statement.

Just over 1,000 kg of methylamphetamine was found in the latest seizure, police said on Friday, after about 750 kg of ice was confiscated last week.

“The capability that this syndicate has demonstrated to us, in terms of volume and size is enormous. These figures are staggering,” NSW Detective Chief Superintendent John Watson said during a media briefing.

Former Australia PM ‘undermined’ responsible government with secret appointments

All shipments originated in the Middle East region with the consignment details of both drug seizures identical, Watson said. No charges have been made in relation to the latest seizure but police had arrested three men over the drugs found last week.

Methylamphetamine, commonly referred to as methamphetamine or by its street name of ice or crystal meth, is one of the most potent varieties of the amphetamine drug.

The name ‘ice’ became popular due to its white little ‘crystals’ and glass-like appearance.

In a separate incident, NSW police said they had charged four people after finding about A$155 million worth of crystal meth and cocaine hidden behind the headlights of a vintage Bentley car shipped from Canada.

Canada New South Wales crystal meth Australian police Methylamphetamine

Comments

1000 characters

Australian police seize record $1.1bn of crystal meth

The kingdom too will invest in Pakistan: $1bn

Economic boost, FDI tied to political stability

Import of spare parts, machinery: IPPs demand withdrawal of curbs

‘Fairness’ of payments: CPPA-G, Hubco lock horns

200 or less units: KE to facilitate consumers thru revised bills from today

Over 30m people affected by floods: govt

Flood victims: Commanders resolve to help mitigate sufferings

International institutions announce $500m assistance

New SBP governor to take charge in a few days, PAC told

MoFA fine-tuning prospective deals with UAE ahead of PM’s visit

Read more stories