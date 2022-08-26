AGL 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.35%)
Pakistan

Punjab CS visits flood-hit areas of Rajanpur

Recorder Report Published 26 Aug, 2022 06:20am

LAHORE: Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal visited the flood-affected areas of Rajanpur on Thursday and reviewed the arrangements in the relief camp in Rojhan and its adjoining areas.

He issued instructions to immediately provide tents and food to the flood victims. Talking to the flood victims, the Chief Secretary said the Punjab government would not leave flood affectees alone in this difficult time and would make every possible effort to mitigate their sufferings. He said the courage and patience of flood victims in difficult times is praiseworthy. He assured that there will be no shortage of resources in relief and rehabilitation work.

The Chief Secretary said due to floods and rains, large-scale damage has been caused in DG Khan and Rajanpur and the areas of Rojhan and Taunsa have been badly affected. He said helping the flood victims is ‘our national duty’. He said the relief and rehabilitation of the flood victims is the collective responsibility of all sections of the society including the government, and civil society.

The NGOs and welfare organisations should also come forward to supplement the government’s efforts for the relief and rehabilitation of the flood victims.

Kamran Ali Afzal Punjab Chief Secretary flood hit areas of Rajanpur

