Elahi pledges to make Punjab an ideal province

Recorder Report Published 26 Aug, 2022 06:33am

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said on Thursday that he will make Punjab an ideal province as per PTI chairman Imran Khan’s vision.

Taking to Twitter, Elahi said, “Imran Khan is the most popular leader in Pakistan. I will continue to support him and we believe in tolerance and respect in politics. We will do things that people will remember, like my first term and will make Punjab an ideal province under Imran Khan vision.”

Elahi took a jibe at PML-N and wrote, “Like PML-N, PML-Q has never done revenge politics and they will not do it in the future, but the people of Punjab will take revenge from them.”

Moreover, the CM while talking to various parliamentarians including Ghazanfar Abbas Chhina, Shahabuddin Khan, Muhammad Amir Inayat Shahani and others announced allocation of Rs five billion for the early rehabilitation of the flood victims of south Punjab besides setting up the “Chief Minister Punjab Flood Relief Fund” for their resettlement.

Elahi said that the entire machinery of the Punjab government was busy helping the flood affectees. On my instructions, Chief Secretary Kamran Afzal was also monitoring the rescue and relief operations in the affected areas.

