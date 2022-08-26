Sectarianism, cyber-terrorism: 74,000 social media pages blocked

LAHORE: The Punjab police’s Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) has pointed out more than 103,000 social media pages to the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) of which 74,000 pages have been blocked for spreading sectarianism, religious hatred and cyber-terrorism.

This was disclosed by Additional Inspector General for CTD Punjab Imran Mehmood during a meeting presided over by Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) Faisal Shahkar at the CTD headquarter on Thursday.

