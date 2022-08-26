AGL 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.35%)
Sectarianism, cyber-terrorism: 74,000 social media pages blocked

Recorder Report Published 26 Aug, 2022 06:35am

LAHORE: The Punjab police’s Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) has pointed out more than 103,000 social media pages to the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) of which 74,000 pages have been blocked for spreading sectarianism, religious hatred and cyber-terrorism.

This was disclosed by Additional Inspector General for CTD Punjab Imran Mehmood during a meeting presided over by Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) Faisal Shahkar at the CTD headquarter on Thursday.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

CTD Punjab police social media pages blocked

