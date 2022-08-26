AGL 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.35%)
World

Biden signs order on $52bn chips law implementation

Reuters Published 26 Aug, 2022 05:35am

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden on Thursday signed an executive order on implementation of the $52.7 billion semiconductor chips manufacturing subsidy and research law, the White House said.

Earlier this month, Biden signed the bill to boost efforts to make the United States more competitive with China’s science and technology efforts. By subsidizing US chip manufacturing and expanding research funding, the law aims to alleviate a persistent shortage that has affected everything from cars and weapons to washing machines and video games.

The “Chips and Science” law also includes an investment tax credit for chip plants estimated to be worth $24 billion.

The White House said the Commerce Department launched CHIPS.gov. The department will make funding awards for chips production.

Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said the department has been preparing for months for the program.

Joe Biden White House Gina Raimondo chips manufacturing subsidy

