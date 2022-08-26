KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================================================================== For the YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) ========================================================================================================== Cherat Packaging 30.6.2022 15%10% 885.509 20.83 11.10.2022 04.10.2022 Limited Year Ended Bonus Shares 11.30.A.M. To AGM 11.10.2022 The Hub Power 30.6.2022 Nil 21,128.255 16.29 04.10.2022 23.09.2022 Company Limited Year Ended 10.00. P.M. To (Unconsolidated) AGM 04.10.2022 Cherat Cement 30.6.2022 30% (F) 4,455.965 22.93 12.10.2022 05.10.2022 Company Limited Year Ended 12.30.P.M. To AGM 12.10.2022 ==========================================================================================================

Indication: (*) A Class Ordinary Shares of Rs.10/-Each (#) B Class Ordinary Shares of Rs. 5/-

