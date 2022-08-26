Markets
Dividend/Bonus Announcements
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
==========================================================================================================
For the YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
==========================================================================================================
Cherat Packaging 30.6.2022 15%10% 885.509 20.83 11.10.2022 04.10.2022
Limited Year Ended Bonus Shares 11.30.A.M. To
AGM 11.10.2022
The Hub Power 30.6.2022 Nil 21,128.255 16.29 04.10.2022 23.09.2022
Company Limited Year Ended 10.00. P.M. To
(Unconsolidated) AGM 04.10.2022
Cherat Cement 30.6.2022 30% (F) 4,455.965 22.93 12.10.2022 05.10.2022
Company Limited Year Ended 12.30.P.M. To
AGM 12.10.2022
==========================================================================================================
Indication: (*) A Class Ordinary Shares of Rs.10/-Each (#) B Class Ordinary Shares of Rs. 5/-
