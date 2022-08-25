AGL 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.35%)
ANL 10.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.37%)
AVN 85.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.55%)
BOP 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.71%)
CNERGY 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
EFERT 81.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.61%)
EPCL 63.38 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-1.89%)
FCCL 14.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.61%)
FFL 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.9%)
FLYNG 7.52 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.8%)
GGGL 11.43 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.7%)
GGL 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.88%)
GTECH 8.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.75%)
HUMNL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.85%)
KEL 3.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.74%)
LOTCHEM 29.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.84%)
MLCF 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.53%)
OGDC 83.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.47%)
PAEL 16.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.83%)
PRL 18.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.88%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.67%)
TELE 12.07 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.34%)
TPL 8.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.56%)
TPLP 19.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1%)
TREET 25.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.18%)
TRG 96.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.82%)
UNITY 22.23 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.86%)
WAVES 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.47%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.22%)
BR100 4,320 Decreased By -33.5 (-0.77%)
BR30 15,743 Decreased By -89.7 (-0.57%)
KSE100 43,033 Decreased By -305.4 (-0.7%)
KSE30 16,335 Decreased By -191.6 (-1.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 25, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Schools, colleges across Sindh to remain closed till Saturday

  • Provincial education minister says decision made due to flood-like situation and ongoing rains
BR Web Desk Published August 25, 2022 Updated August 25, 2022 10:23pm

The Sindh government on Thursday announced that all schools and colleges in the province will remain closed for another two days (August 26 and 27) because of the ongoing flood-like situation across the province, Aaj News reported.

The provincial education minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah announced that all education centres would remain closed till Saturday, owing to the rain emergency in the province.

“There is still a flood-like situation in the province due to the ongoing rains. Therefore, the schools and colleges will remain shut for another two days,” Shah said.

Later, the Sindh Education and Literacy Department also issued a notification in this regard.

“All government private educational institutions under the administrative control of the College Education Department of Sindh will remain closed on Friday and Saturday (August 26 and 27), due to the current flood situation and rain emergency,” it said.

Schools and colleges across Sindh to remain closed on Thursday

The relentless monsoon rains continued to batter Sindh, including Karachi in the past couple of days, causing urban flooding and suspension of power in many areas.

On Wednesday, the Sindh government declared 23 districts as calamity-hit.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, Provincial Information Minister Sharjeel Memon said that at least 239 people have been killed and over 700 injured across the province and that 23 districts of the province had been declared calamity-hit due to the extraordinary monsoon rains followed by devastating floods.

He added that in the Hyderabad Division, 31,684 houses were partially destroyed, 25,812 completely destroyed, and 830 cattle were lost.

Sindh schools, colleges to remain shut today, tomorrow

Meanwhile, in Shaheed Benazirabad Division, 54,962 houses were partially destroyed, 23,000 were completely destroyed, and 696 cattle were lost.

Furthermore, four deaths were reported in the Hyderabad Division in the last 24 hours due to rains.

Education Minister Sindh schools floods in Sindh

Comments

1000 characters

Schools, colleges across Sindh to remain closed till Saturday

Recent floods to adversely affect Kharif crops, warns Pakistan's finance ministry

Alarming level: SBP-held foreign exchange reserves fall $87mn, now stand at $7.8bn

Saudi Arabia announces investment of $1bn in Pakistan: report

Fourth successive loss: rupee's decline continues against US dollar

Pakistan has seen 784% more rainfall than normal so far this year: Sherry Rehman

ATC grants pre-arrest bail to Imran Khan in terrorism case

High-level army huddle briefed on flood situation in country

Oil prices ease on possible Iran oil exports, rising interest rates

PM Shehbaz lifts ban on departmental sports

Read more stories