Schools, colleges across Sindh to remain closed till Saturday

The Sindh government on Thursday announced that all schools and colleges in the province will remain closed for another two days (August 26 and 27) because of the ongoing flood-like situation across the province, Aaj News reported.

The provincial education minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah announced that all education centres would remain closed till Saturday, owing to the rain emergency in the province.

“There is still a flood-like situation in the province due to the ongoing rains. Therefore, the schools and colleges will remain shut for another two days,” Shah said.

Later, the Sindh Education and Literacy Department also issued a notification in this regard.

“All government private educational institutions under the administrative control of the College Education Department of Sindh will remain closed on Friday and Saturday (August 26 and 27), due to the current flood situation and rain emergency,” it said.

The relentless monsoon rains continued to batter Sindh, including Karachi in the past couple of days, causing urban flooding and suspension of power in many areas.

On Wednesday, the Sindh government declared 23 districts as calamity-hit.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, Provincial Information Minister Sharjeel Memon said that at least 239 people have been killed and over 700 injured across the province and that 23 districts of the province had been declared calamity-hit due to the extraordinary monsoon rains followed by devastating floods.

He added that in the Hyderabad Division, 31,684 houses were partially destroyed, 25,812 completely destroyed, and 830 cattle were lost.

Meanwhile, in Shaheed Benazirabad Division, 54,962 houses were partially destroyed, 23,000 were completely destroyed, and 696 cattle were lost.

Furthermore, four deaths were reported in the Hyderabad Division in the last 24 hours due to rains.