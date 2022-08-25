AGL 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.35%)
ANL 10.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.37%)
AVN 85.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.55%)
BOP 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.71%)
CNERGY 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
EFERT 81.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.61%)
EPCL 63.38 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-1.89%)
FCCL 14.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.61%)
FFL 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.9%)
FLYNG 7.52 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.8%)
GGGL 11.43 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.7%)
GGL 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.88%)
GTECH 8.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.75%)
HUMNL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.85%)
KEL 3.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.74%)
LOTCHEM 29.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.84%)
MLCF 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.53%)
OGDC 83.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.47%)
PAEL 16.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.83%)
PRL 18.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.88%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.67%)
TELE 12.07 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.34%)
TPL 8.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.56%)
TPLP 19.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1%)
TREET 25.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.18%)
TRG 96.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.82%)
UNITY 22.23 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.86%)
WAVES 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.47%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.22%)
BR100 4,320 Decreased By -33.5 (-0.77%)
BR30 15,743 Decreased By -89.7 (-0.57%)
KSE100 43,033 Decreased By -305.4 (-0.7%)
KSE30 16,335 Decreased By -191.6 (-1.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 25, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Coty beats revenue estimates on strong demand for luxury beauty products

Reuters Published 25 Aug, 2022 07:22pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Coty Inc on Thursday beat Wall Street expectations for fourth-quarter revenue, as consumers undeterred by inflation-induced steeper prices splurge on luxury skin care and fragrance.

Shares of the company were up about 4% in premarket trade,after having fallen 30% this year.

Lipstick and foundations are flying out of shelves with higher-income consumers indulging in smaller luxuries as decades-high inflation renders their plans for bigger purchases unattainable- a phenomenon known as the "lipstick effect".

This comes as an opportunity for luxury beauty companies that have struggled with sales due to pandemic lockdowns that had kept people at home and their cosmetics requirements limited.

Estee Lauder in talks to acquire Tom Ford brand

The Hugo Boss perfume maker expects full-year 2023 adjusted profit per share to increase in the mid-teens from a year earlier.

Bigger rival Estee Lauder beat fourth-quarter results, but forecast full-year sales and profit below estimates last week due to a larger exposure to China, where recent COVID-19 lockdowns hit traffic at retailers.

While Coty's smaller China exposure has it better placed, Chief Executive Officer Sue Nabi told Reuters in an interview the company would undertake further price increases this year, following an initial round in fiscal 2022, to boost profit margins.

"We are offsetting quite strongly the effect of the inflation on cost of goods," Nabi said, adding that supply chain costs have been easing from pandemic-highs.

Cosmetics company Revlon files for bankruptcy protection

Coty has also been accelerating marketing investments such as livestreaming and promotions on social media sites such as TikTok, which play a big part in influencing young consumers' shopping decisions.

Net revenue in the fourth quarter ended June 30 rose 10% to $1.17 billion, beating analysts' average estimate of $1.14 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

TikTok Wall Street Estee Lauder Coty

Comments

1000 characters

Coty beats revenue estimates on strong demand for luxury beauty products

Fourth successive loss: rupee's decline continues against US dollar

Pakistan has seen 784% more rainfall than normal so far this year: Sherry Rehman

ATC grants pre-arrest bail to Imran Khan in terrorism case

High-level army huddle briefed on flood situation in country

Oil prices firm on possible OPEC+ supply cut

Taliban say they've not found body of al Qaeda leader

PM Shehbaz lifts ban on departmental sports

Citigroup says it will close Russian consumer business

India’s NDTV says Adani needs regulatory nod to buy its top shareholder

Pakistan’s technical compliance rating upgraded by FATF’s APG

Read more stories