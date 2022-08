China’s net gold imports via Hong Kong in July rose by about 20.2% from the previous month, Hong Kong Census and Statistics Department data showed on Thursday.

Net imports stood at 48.773 tonnes in July, compared with 40.563 tonnes in June, the data showed.

Total gold imports via Hong Kong were up nearly 23.7% to 53.91 tonnes.

China is the world’s top gold consumer.