Taliban say they’ve not found body of al Qaeda leader

Reuters Published 25 Aug, 2022 02:26pm

KABUL: The Taliban have not found the body of Ayman al-Zawahiri and are continuing investigations, group spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said on Thursday, after the United States said they killed the al Qaeda leader in an airstrike in Kabul last month.

The Kabul drone strike and Ayman al-Zawahiri

The United States killed Zawahiri with a missile fired from a drone while he stood on a balcony at his hideout in July, US officials said, in the biggest blow to al Qaeda since US Navy SEALS shot dead Osama bin Laden more than a decade ago.

Afghanistan Taliban Osama bin laden Kabul Zabihullah Mujahid Al-Qaeda Ayman al-Zawahiri US Navy SEALS

