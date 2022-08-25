AGL 7.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.54%)
ATC grants pre-arrest bail to Imran Khan in terrorism case

  • He has been asked to submit surety bonds worth Rs 100,000
BR Web Desk Published August 25, 2022 Updated August 25, 2022 01:02pm

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Islamabad granted on Thursday pre-arrest bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in a terrorism case, Aaj News reported.

Judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan took up the court proceeding. The former PM has been asked to submit surety bonds worth Rs 100,000. The ATC has granted him pre-arrest bail till September 1.

Ahead of the court proceedings, extra security was deployed at the Federal Judicial Complex. A plea for the PTI chairman's pre-arrest bail was filed in the court.

On Thursday, PTI leader Babar Awan in a video message said that Imran Khan chaired a meeting of the party’s legal committee in which it was decided that an application seeking the ex-prime minister’s bail would be filed in an ATC in the capital.

“Imran Khan will go there himself,” he clarified. He further added that both the international and local media were asking about the issue.

“This fake case […] in which there was neither a blast nor a Kalashnikov used […] and the police built up charges of terrorism, destroying Pakistan’s narrative developed over the last 20 years against terrorism.”

On Monday, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had granted three-day pre-arrest bail to the former PM in a terrorism case.

Terror case: IHC grants pre-arrest bail to Imran Khan till August 25

Imran was booked under Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act (punishment for acts of terrorism) regarding his comments during his Islamabad rally.

Meanwhile, during his address in Haripur, Imran urged his supporters and party workers to await his call and reiterated his demand for early elections in the country.

“I ask of the entire nation to prepare and wait for my call,” Imran said and warned Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif that his government would not be able to stop the sea of people when they will gather in Islamabad from all four provinces.

‘Get ready for my call’, Imran tells supporters

The PTI chief maintained that fresh and fair elections are necessary for the political and economic stability in the country. Imran told the participants of the rally that 220 million people were being enslaved through a “regime change conspiracy.”

The former prime minister has announced to hold 17 public gatherings in a bid to build pressure on the ruling coalition for announcing general elections as soon as possible.

According to the schedule announced by PTI, Imran will address a rally in Karachi on August 26. The PTI will also hold power shows in Sukkur on August 27, in Peshawar on August 28, in Jhelum and Attock on August 29 and on August 31 respectively.

Moreover, PTI will hold massive public meetings in Sargodha and Gujarat on September 1 and 2.

Imran Khan terrorism case

