‘Get ready for my call’, Imran tells supporters

INP Published 25 Aug, 2022 06:08am

HARIPUR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan on Wednesday urged his supporters and party workers to await his call and reiterated his demand for early elections in the country.

Imran Khan, while addressing a massive public gathering in Haripur Wednesday, once again demanded “imported government” to immediately call the general elections in the country and hinted at another protest movement if elections were not called.

“I ask of the entire nation to prepare and wait for my call,” Imran said and warned Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif that his government would not be able to stop the sea of people when they will gather in Islamabad from all four provinces.

The PTI chief maintained that fresh and fair elections are necessary for the political and economic stability in the country. Imran told the participants of the rally that 220 million people were being enslaved through a “regime change conspiracy.”

Meeting of party’s parliamentary committee: PTI leaders vow to resist Imran’s arrest

Imran further said that Pakistan was defamed across the country by lodging a terrorism case against him. “Police came to arrest me in a style as I am a high-profile terrorist. Pakistan was insulted as the entire world highlighted the matter,” he said.

On floods, the former premier said that the people of Balochistan and Sindh are dying of flash floods and our prime minister was making foreign tours with a “bagging bowl.” “Incumbent rulers have left people helpless in these difficult times,” he added.

The former prime minister had announced to hold 17 public gatherings in a bid to build pressure on the ruling coalition for announcing general elections as soon as possible.

According to the schedule announced by PTI, the PTI chairman will address a rally in Karachi on August 26. The PTI will also hold power shows in Sukkur on August 27, in Peshawar on August 28, in Jhelum and Attock on August 29 and on August 31 respectively.

Moreover, PTI will hold massive public meetings in Sargodha and Gujarat on September 1 and September 2, respectively.

