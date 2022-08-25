‘PM Flood Relief Fund’ established

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Wednesday appealed to everyone to donate their funds to the PM Flood Relief Fund.

In a statement, she said that the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has issued a circular allowing all commercial banks to receive the donations.

The information minister said overseas Pakistanis can also donate their funds to the Prime Minister Relief Fund.

The donations can be deposited in the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund 2022 Account No “G-12164”.

The information minister asked the nation to support the flood-affected people.

