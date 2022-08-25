AGL 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.9%)
ANL 10.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1%)
AVN 87.00 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (2.59%)
BOP 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.34%)
CNERGY 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
EFERT 81.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
EPCL 64.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.22%)
FCCL 14.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.08%)
FFL 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.87%)
FLYNG 7.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.58%)
GGGL 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.3%)
GGL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.12%)
GTECH 9.13 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.33%)
HUMNL 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.98%)
KEL 3.44 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.88%)
LOTCHEM 29.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.66%)
MLCF 28.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.53%)
OGDC 84.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
PAEL 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
PIBTL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.66%)
PRL 19.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.31%)
SILK 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
TELE 11.91 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPL 9.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 20.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.2%)
TREET 26.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.16%)
TRG 97.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 22.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.25%)
WAVES 12.79 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.46%)
BR100 4,353 Increased By 3.6 (0.08%)
BR30 15,833 Decreased By -60.8 (-0.38%)
KSE100 43,338 Decreased By -28.8 (-0.07%)
KSE30 16,527 Increased By 35.8 (0.22%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 25, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

‘PM Flood Relief Fund’ established

Recorder Report Published 25 Aug, 2022 06:42am

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Wednesday appealed to everyone to donate their funds to the PM Flood Relief Fund.

In a statement, she said that the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has issued a circular allowing all commercial banks to receive the donations.

The information minister said overseas Pakistanis can also donate their funds to the Prime Minister Relief Fund.

The donations can be deposited in the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund 2022 Account No “G-12164”.

The information minister asked the nation to support the flood-affected people.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

SBP commercial banks Marriyum Aurangzeb Information Minister PM flood relief fund donations

Comments

1000 characters

‘PM Flood Relief Fund’ established

Govt-KE financial matters to be resolved soon: Dastgir

Multilateral development finance projects: Minister irked by task force’s lack of interest

PD plans to withdraw gas from old units of TPSG

Pakistan’s technical compliance rating upgraded by FATF’s APG

Govt appeals for global assistance after floods

Real estate projects: SECP allows Modaraba companies to deal or trade

Major traders, banks cut business ties with Russia-backed Indian refiner

Major changes in WeBOC customs clearance system made

Import of ‘control system’: Rousch seeks govt help in securing SBP permission

‘Get ready for my call’, Imran tells supporters

Read more stories