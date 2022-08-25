AGL 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.9%)
Firing of supersonic missile: Pakistan rejects India’s purported closure of incident

Recorder Report Published 25 Aug, 2022 07:00am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan rejected India’s purported closure of the incident of the firing of a supersonic missile into Pakistani territory on 9 March, 2022 and reiterated demand for joint probe into the incident.

“We have seen India’s announcement of the findings of an internal Court of Inquiry regarding the incident of firing of a rogue supersonic missile into Pakistani territory on 9 March, 2022 and the decision to terminate the services of three Indian Air Force (IAF) officers reportedly found responsible for the reckless incident. Pakistan categorically rejects India’s purported closure of the highly irresponsible incident and reiterates its demand for a joint probe,” Foreign Office spokesperson Asim Iftikhar said.

India sacks 3 officers for accidentally launching missile into Pakistan in March

As expected, the measures taken by India in the aftermath of the incident and the subsequent findings and punishments handed by the so-called internal Court of Inquiry are totally unsatisfactory, deficient and inadequate, he added.

He said that India has not only failed to respond to Pakistan’s demand for a joint inquiry but has also evaded the questions raised by Pakistan regarding the command and control system in place in India, the safety and security protocols and the reason for India’s delayed admission of the Missile launch.

