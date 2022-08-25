Iran says received US response on final nuclear proposal

TEHRAN: Iran received Wednesday a response from the United States to its proposals on a final European Union draft for the revival of the 2015 nuclear deal, the foreign ministry said.

The announcement comes a day after Washington said Iran had agreed to ease key demands that had held up the revival of the 2015 deal trashed by former president Donald Trump.

That came one day after Tehran criticised the United States for what it said was a slow response to its proposals.

Tehran “received this evening via the (EU) coordinator, the response from the US government over the Islamic republic of Iran’s opinions on the outstanding issues in the negotiations to lift sanctions”, Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani said.

“The process of carefully reviewing the US opinions has begun and the Islamic republic of Iran will announce its opinion in this context to the coordinator after it completes its review,” Kanani added, without providing further details.

Iran had last week sent its proposals over the final draft sent on August 8 by the EU, which has coordinated talks in Vienna on reviving the pact.