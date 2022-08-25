129 cases registered in Punjab over violation of dengue SOPs

LAHORE: In order to protect the health of the people, the authorities are taking strict action over violation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) for dengue, registering as many as 129 cases in different cities.

The report regarding actions taken over violation of dengue SOPs was presented during a meeting chaired by Punjab Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal at the Civil Secretariat. The meeting reviewed measures being taken to control dengue across the province.

The officials of the health department informed the chief secretary that the authorities had registered 80 cases in Lahore, 21 in Rawalpindi, seven in Kasur, six in Faisalabad, nine in Okara, two in Gujranwala, and one each in Multan, Sheikhupura, Narowal and Chiniot.

The chief secretary directed the deputy commissioners to expedite the larviciding in all their districts with a focus on hotspots. He said that collective and continuous efforts are needed to control dengue.

He said that there is no room for negligence in the matter of protecting people’s health and lives and the strict actions would continue over violation of dengue SOPs.

Officials of the health department told the meeting that 671 confirmed dengue cases and three deaths had been reported in the province so far this year. As many as 136 dengue patients are under treatment in the hospitals of Punjab.

The additional chief secretary, secretaries of various departments, and officers concerned attended the meeting while all divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners participated through video link.

