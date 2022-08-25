WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Aug 24, 2022 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 23-Aug-22 22-Aug-22 19-Aug-22 18-Aug-22 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.111948 0.111989 0.112141 0.111778 Euro 0.762287 0.765655 0.768017 0.772847 Japanese yen 0.0055936 0.00558 0.0056053 0.00563 U.K. pound 0.903349 0.903688 0.904792 0.915298 U.S. dollar 0.767893 0.765578 0.763892 0.759331 Algerian dinar 0.0054376 0.0054273 0.0054114 0.005372 Australian dollar 0.52808 0.527636 0.528155 0.525989 Botswana pula 0.0598189 0.0598682 0.0599655 0.060063 Brazilian real 0.150496 0.148072 0.14703 0.146682 Brunei dollar 0.549634 0.549708 0.550791 0.548808 Canadian dollar 0.591962 0.587325 0.588016 0.587354 Chilean peso 0.0008122 0.0008098 0.0008319 0.000848 Czech koruna 0.0309248 0.0310592 0.0311856 0.031403 Danish krone 0.102494 0.102951 0.103265 0.103893 Indian rupee 0.0096118 0.0095853 0.0095783 0.009531 Israeli New Shekel 0.234042 0.233266 0.234611 0.234145 Korean won 0.0005738 0.0005771 0.0005799 0.00058 Kuwaiti dinar 2.49518 2.49049 2.4742 Malaysian ringgit 0.171118 0.170812 0.170595 0.169797 Mauritian rupee 0.0167641 0.0168023 0.0167439 0.016762 Mexican peso 0.0383981 0.0379755 0.0378245 0.037809 New Zealand dollar 0.475326 0.473433 0.476019 0.476328 Norwegian krone 0.0782327 0.0783529 0.0780366 0.078635 Omani rial 1.99712 1.9911 1.97485 Peruvian sol 0.197875 0.198414 0.197845 Philippine peso 0.0136862 0.0136762 0.0136761 0.013602 Polish zloty 0.159878 0.161422 0.16232 0.163409 Qatari riyal 0.21096 0.210324 0.208607 Russian ruble 0.0128204 0.0128148 0.0129184 0.012665 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.204771 0.204154 0.202488 Singapore dollar 0.549634 0.549708 0.550791 0.548808 South African rand 0.0449979 0.0448407 0.044918 0.045478 Swedish krona 0.0716452 0.0720537 0.0725919 0.07278 Swiss franc 0.794345 0.798558 0.798549 0.796571 Thai baht 0.0211973 0.0213027 0.0213832 0.021336 Trinidadian dollar 0.113661 0.113106 0.113151 0.112654 U.A.E. dirham 0.209093 0.208462 0.206761 Uruguayan peso 0.0190218 0.0189354 0.0188667 0.018744 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

