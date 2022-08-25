WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
Aug 24, 2022
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 23-Aug-22 22-Aug-22 19-Aug-22 18-Aug-22
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.111948 0.111989 0.112141 0.111778
Euro 0.762287 0.765655 0.768017 0.772847
Japanese yen 0.0055936 0.00558 0.0056053 0.00563
U.K. pound 0.903349 0.903688 0.904792 0.915298
U.S. dollar 0.767893 0.765578 0.763892 0.759331
Algerian dinar 0.0054376 0.0054273 0.0054114 0.005372
Australian dollar 0.52808 0.527636 0.528155 0.525989
Botswana pula 0.0598189 0.0598682 0.0599655 0.060063
Brazilian real 0.150496 0.148072 0.14703 0.146682
Brunei dollar 0.549634 0.549708 0.550791 0.548808
Canadian dollar 0.591962 0.587325 0.588016 0.587354
Chilean peso 0.0008122 0.0008098 0.0008319 0.000848
Czech koruna 0.0309248 0.0310592 0.0311856 0.031403
Danish krone 0.102494 0.102951 0.103265 0.103893
Indian rupee 0.0096118 0.0095853 0.0095783 0.009531
Israeli New Shekel 0.234042 0.233266 0.234611 0.234145
Korean won 0.0005738 0.0005771 0.0005799 0.00058
Kuwaiti dinar 2.49518 2.49049 2.4742
Malaysian ringgit 0.171118 0.170812 0.170595 0.169797
Mauritian rupee 0.0167641 0.0168023 0.0167439 0.016762
Mexican peso 0.0383981 0.0379755 0.0378245 0.037809
New Zealand dollar 0.475326 0.473433 0.476019 0.476328
Norwegian krone 0.0782327 0.0783529 0.0780366 0.078635
Omani rial 1.99712 1.9911 1.97485
Peruvian sol 0.197875 0.198414 0.197845
Philippine peso 0.0136862 0.0136762 0.0136761 0.013602
Polish zloty 0.159878 0.161422 0.16232 0.163409
Qatari riyal 0.21096 0.210324 0.208607
Russian ruble 0.0128204 0.0128148 0.0129184 0.012665
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.204771 0.204154 0.202488
Singapore dollar 0.549634 0.549708 0.550791 0.548808
South African rand 0.0449979 0.0448407 0.044918 0.045478
Swedish krona 0.0716452 0.0720537 0.0725919 0.07278
Swiss franc 0.794345 0.798558 0.798549 0.796571
Thai baht 0.0211973 0.0213027 0.0213832 0.021336
Trinidadian dollar 0.113661 0.113106 0.113151 0.112654
U.A.E. dirham 0.209093 0.208462 0.206761
Uruguayan peso 0.0190218 0.0189354 0.0188667 0.018744
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
