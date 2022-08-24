AGL 7.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.47%)
ANL 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.54%)
AVN 85.78 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.16%)
BOP 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1%)
CNERGY 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
EFERT 81.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 64.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.8%)
FCCL 14.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.81%)
FFL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
FLYNG 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.06%)
GGGL 11.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 17.09 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.35%)
GTECH 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.22%)
HUMNL 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.84%)
KEL 3.44 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.88%)
LOTCHEM 29.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.66%)
MLCF 28.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 84.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
PAEL 16.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 6.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 18.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.72%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
TELE 12.01 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.84%)
TPL 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.56%)
TPLP 19.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
TREET 26.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.39%)
TRG 98.49 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (1.2%)
UNITY 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.78%)
WAVES 12.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.46%)
BR100 4,357 Increased By 7.3 (0.17%)
BR30 15,866 Decreased By -27.5 (-0.17%)
KSE100 43,354 Decreased By -12.9 (-0.03%)
KSE30 16,540 Increased By 48.7 (0.3%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 24, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

LHC allows Imran Khan to contest by-polls from Faisalabad, Nankana Sahib

  • Justice Shahid Waheed of LHC's appellate election tribunal rejects objections of the Election Commission of Pakistan
BR Web Desk Published August 24, 2022 Updated August 24, 2022 02:10pm

The Lahore High Court (LHC) allowed on Wednesday Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan to contest by-elections in the NA-108 (Faisalabad) and NA-118 (Nankana Sahib) constituencies.

During the hearing, Justice Shahid Waheed of LHC's appellate election tribunal rejected objections of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and a Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz candidate’s application challenging the acceptance of Imran's nomination papers.

Last week, the ECP had rejected Imran's nomination for the NA-108 by-election over “insufficient details regarding his assets."

Imran Khan’s nomination rejected for NA-108 by-poll in Faisalabad

The Punjab election commissioner confirmed the development in a statement, saying:

“Imran Khan’s nomination papers were not rejected due to signature verification issue. His nomination papers were rejected due to insufficient details of assets.”

Following this, the former PM had challenged the verdict, saying the move was against the law. In a petition filed through Barrister Syed Ali Zafar, Imran said his nomination papers for by-election in other constituencies had been accepted.

The ECP has announced September 25 as the date for the by-polls after National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf accepted the resignations of 11 PTI lawmakers.

Imran Khan has announced his candidacy for all nine vacant seats in the by-polls.

Pakistan LHC by election Imran Khan

Comments

1000 characters

LHC allows Imran Khan to contest by-polls from Faisalabad, Nankana Sahib

Intra-day update: Rupee weakens further against US dollar

PM in Qatar to generate trade, fetch investment

Relentless rains: Pakistan seeks aid of foreign countries

Over 600 luxury items: Time-bound RDs and ACDs imposed/raised

17.1m power consumers exempted from fuel charge adjustment

Govt procured $185.61m external loans in July

Imported fertilizer: PM defers decision on dealers’ margins

Discos seek Rs3.7 per unit hike, Rs94.4bn more recoveries

100MW solar power project: Nepra approves 13pc RoE for Turkish co on PM’s intervention

Read more stories