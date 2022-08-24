LHC allows Imran Khan to contest by-polls from Faisalabad, Nankana Sahib

The Lahore High Court (LHC) allowed on Wednesday Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan to contest by-elections in the NA-108 (Faisalabad) and NA-118 (Nankana Sahib) constituencies.

During the hearing, Justice Shahid Waheed of LHC's appellate election tribunal rejected objections of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and a Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz candidate’s application challenging the acceptance of Imran's nomination papers.

Last week, the ECP had rejected Imran's nomination for the NA-108 by-election over “insufficient details regarding his assets."

Imran Khan’s nomination rejected for NA-108 by-poll in Faisalabad

The Punjab election commissioner confirmed the development in a statement, saying:

“Imran Khan’s nomination papers were not rejected due to signature verification issue. His nomination papers were rejected due to insufficient details of assets.”

Following this, the former PM had challenged the verdict, saying the move was against the law. In a petition filed through Barrister Syed Ali Zafar, Imran said his nomination papers for by-election in other constituencies had been accepted.

The ECP has announced September 25 as the date for the by-polls after National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf accepted the resignations of 11 PTI lawmakers.

Imran Khan has announced his candidacy for all nine vacant seats in the by-polls.