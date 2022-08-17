AGL 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.81%)
ANL 11.09 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.28%)
AVN 83.70 Increased By ▲ 4.00 (5.02%)
BOP 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.74%)
CNERGY 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
EFERT 80.22 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.08%)
EPCL 67.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.3%)
FCCL 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.08%)
FFL 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (7.91%)
FLYNG 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (12.57%)
GGGL 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.45%)
GGL 17.71 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.14%)
GTECH 8.78 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (5.15%)
HUMNL 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.84%)
KEL 3.74 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (19.11%)
LOTCHEM 32.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-8.81%)
MLCF 29.00 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.29%)
OGDC 86.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-1.88%)
PAEL 17.40 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (4.63%)
PIBTL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.13%)
PRL 19.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.85%)
SILK 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.39%)
TELE 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (7.36%)
TPL 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
TPLP 20.70 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.22%)
TREET 26.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.55%)
TRG 97.75 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.61%)
UNITY 23.00 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (10.31%)
WAVES 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.44%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.24%)
BR100 4,389 Increased By 113.1 (2.65%)
BR30 16,099 Increased By 305.6 (1.94%)
KSE100 43,677 Increased By 804.8 (1.88%)
KSE30 16,532 Increased By 312.9 (1.93%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 17, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Imran Khan’s nomination rejected for NA-108 by-poll in Faisalabad

  • ECP says his papers were rejected due to 'insufficient details regarding his assets'
BR Web Desk Published August 17, 2022 Updated August 17, 2022 10:05pm

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday rejected former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s nomination for the NA-108 (Faisalabad) by-election over “insufficient details regarding his assets.”

The Punjab election commissioner confirmed the development in a statement, saying:

“Imran Khan’s nomination papers were not rejected due to signature verification issue. Imran Khan’s nomination papers were rejected due to insufficient details of assets.”

The National Assembly speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf accepted the resignation of PTI’s 11 MNAs — nine on general seats and two on reserved seats for women on July 28 — triggering a reaction from the party for the “piecemeal” acceptance, as well as a legal battle in the Islamabad High Court. The MNAs were denotified on July 30.

On August 5, the ECP announced the schedule for by-elections in these constituencies for September 25.

Hours later, Imran Khan announced his candidature for all nine vacant seats.

The PTI chief filed nomination papers for all nine seats on Friday through his representatives.

His papers for three Karachi seats were accepted on Tuesday.

Imran Khan ECP NA 108 by poll

Comments

1000 characters

Imran Khan’s nomination rejected for NA-108 by-poll in Faisalabad

Miftah urges focus on exports at Islamabad summit

Islamabad court sends Shahbaz Gill on two-day physical remand

KSE-100 rebounds on late session buying

UAE president confers Order of Union Medal on Pakistan army chief

Israel to restore full diplomatic ties with Turkey: PM Lapid

Shell Pakistan announces to discontinue aviation operations across the country

After Toyota and Suzuki, Honda reduces car prices in Pakistan

Ongoing monsoon spell: PMD warns of urban flooding, water-logging across Pakistan

Taliban test repaired helicopters, planes in flyover of capital

Read more stories