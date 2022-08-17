Imran Khan’s nomination rejected for NA-108 by-poll in Faisalabad

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday rejected former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s nomination for the NA-108 (Faisalabad) by-election over “insufficient details regarding his assets.”

The Punjab election commissioner confirmed the development in a statement, saying:

“Imran Khan’s nomination papers were not rejected due to signature verification issue. Imran Khan’s nomination papers were rejected due to insufficient details of assets.”

The National Assembly speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf accepted the resignation of PTI’s 11 MNAs — nine on general seats and two on reserved seats for women on July 28 — triggering a reaction from the party for the “piecemeal” acceptance, as well as a legal battle in the Islamabad High Court. The MNAs were denotified on July 30.

On August 5, the ECP announced the schedule for by-elections in these constituencies for September 25.

Hours later, Imran Khan announced his candidature for all nine vacant seats.

The PTI chief filed nomination papers for all nine seats on Friday through his representatives.

His papers for three Karachi seats were accepted on Tuesday.