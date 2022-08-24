AGL 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.22%)
Violation of Section 144: Another case registered against IK, others

Fazal Sher Published 24 Aug, 2022 05:08am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former premier Imran Khan and other party leaders were booked in another case on Friday for violating Section 144.

PTI leaders, Asad Umar, Fawad Chaudhry, Sheikh Rashid, Murad Saeed, Faisal Javeed, Ali Nawaz, Raja Khurram Nawaz, Faisal Vawda, ShehzadWaseem, Sadaqat Abbasi, ShibliFaraz, Saif Ullah Khan Niazi, Shehryar Afridi, Fayazul Hasan Chohan, Firdus Shamim Naqvi, Asad Qaiser, Zaheer Abbas Khokar, and others also nominated in the first information report (FIR) registered at Aabpara police station.

The FIR has been registered under sections 109 (punishment of abetment if the Act abetted committed in consequence and where no express provision is made for its punishment), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Pakistan Penal Code at the complaint, filed by Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Muhammad Anwar.

It says that on August 20 the above-nominated leaders along with party workers gathered at Zero Point on the behest of Imran Khan who was carrying party flags and banners as well as chanting slogans “release PTI leader Shahbaz Gill”.

Terror case: IHC grants pre-arrest bail to Imran Khan till August 25

The protesters blocked road and intimidated ordinary citizens. They created hurdles in the smooth flow of traffic due to which people faced problems. The protesters by using loudspeaker during the protest chanted slogans against the government. Police had informed the participants of the rally through a megaphone that section 144 had been imposed in the city, therefore, they should disperse peacefully.

It says that the participants of the rally paid no heed to the police request and continued the rally chanting slogans against the government and moved toward F-9 Park. The PTI workers have staged a rally following the instruction of Imran Khan in violation of section 144.

Meanwhile, Secretariat Police registered another FIR against PTI leader and chief of staff of former premier Imran Khan Shahbaz Gill for possessing unlicensed weapon (pistol).

Police raided Gill’s residence at Parliament Lodges last night in his presence. Police recovered a 9mm pistol, mobile and satellite phone, his wallet, CNICs, and a USB from Gill’s room.

The FIR registered at the complaint of ASI Muhammad Younas, was registered under sections 13 (penalty for selling, or keeping, offering or exposing for sale, any arms, ammunition or military stores) and 20 (power to confiscate) of the Arms Ordinance, 1965.

It said that a 9mm pistol was found from Gill’s bedroom. It had “Made in Russia 13 Viking” inscribed on it. Upon loading the weapons, the police found out that it had 15 bullets loaded.

The FIR added that the suspect had failed to produce any license or permission letter for the pistol, hence, a case should be registered against him.

