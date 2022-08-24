Leghari moves LHC for record of cases against him

LAHORE: A PML-N member of the Punjab Assembly, Awais Leghari, on Tuesday moved the Lahore High Court against the police for not providing record of the cases registered against him in different police stations.

The petitioner through his counsel Rana Asad contended that police have registered a number of cases against him. He wanted to join the investigations but the police officials refused to provide him the record of the cases against him.

He, therefore, asked the court to direct the respondent officials to produce the record of all the cases registered against him in different police stations.

