KATI announces Rs5m donation for Balochistan flood victims

KARACHI: The Korangi Association of Trade and Industry’s (KATI) patron-in-chief S M Muneer and president Salman Aslam have announced a donation of Rs 5 million for the relief of flood victims of Balochistan.

S M Muneer said they will not leave the countrymen alone during this time of need. “We have already established a relief committee under the supervision of KATI president Salman Aslam, who has already delivered the first batch of relief goods to the victims on 5 trucks.”

He said KATI members and the business community, realising their responsibility, have actively contributed to the relief fund and more efforts are underway.

KATI president Salman Aslam said the Korangi Association of Trade and Industry was the first to help the Balochistan flood victims on behalf of the business community.

He said that he is in touch with the local people and the administration and considers it his first duty to deliver relief goods on time. Salman Aslam said that immediately after the flood, the 7-member relief team of KATI was distributing relief goods in Khuzdar.

President KATI said record rains and floods have badly affected large parts of Balochistan, but there is still an urgent need to deliver relief goods, food items, and medicines to many areas.

A large number of victims are still forced to live in tents in a state of disrepair.

He said that the flood victims are waiting for our help. In this regard, KATI has set up a relief fund in which members and the business community contribute to providing immediate assistance to victims whose homes, property, and assets have been taken away.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022