AGL 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.22%)
ANL 11.02 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.64%)
AVN 84.80 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (2.66%)
BOP 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.32%)
CNERGY 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.71%)
EFERT 81.70 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (2.77%)
EPCL 65.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.23%)
FCCL 14.81 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
FFL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.58%)
FLYNG 7.58 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.71%)
GGGL 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.79%)
GGL 17.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.18%)
GTECH 9.01 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.78%)
HUMNL 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
KEL 3.41 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.79%)
LOTCHEM 30.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.66%)
MLCF 28.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.18%)
OGDC 84.40 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (1.64%)
PAEL 16.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
PIBTL 6.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PRL 19.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.37%)
SILK 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.63%)
TELE 11.91 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.53%)
TPL 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.69%)
TPLP 19.96 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.58%)
TREET 26.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.13%)
TRG 97.32 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (1.17%)
UNITY 22.32 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.81%)
WAVES 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.39%)
WTL 1.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,349 Increased By 83.7 (1.96%)
BR30 15,894 Increased By 202.6 (1.29%)
KSE100 43,367 Increased By 540.1 (1.26%)
KSE30 16,491 Increased By 258.6 (1.59%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 23, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Qatar leads most Gulf indexes lower on recession worries

Reuters Published 23 Aug, 2022 08:29pm

Most stock markets in the Gulf ended lower on Tuesday as risk appetite was dampened by recession fears and volatile energy prices, with the Qatari index underperforming the region.

Asian shares were down for a seventh straight session after a renewed spike in European energy prices stoked fears of recession and pushed bond yields higher, while tipping the euro to 20-year lows.

Benchmark gas prices in the European Union surged 13% overnight to a record peak.

In Qatar, the index dropped 1.5%, as most of the stocks on the index were in negative territory including the Gulf’s biggest lender Qatar National Bank, which was down 3.2%.

According to Ahmed Fouad, head of sales at Emporium Capital, investors moved to secure their gains. “The market could, however, find some support from the elevated natural gas prices.”

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index gave up early gains to finish 1.1% lower, with Al Rajhi Bank losing 1% and petrochemical maker Saudi Basic Industries Corp retreating more than 2%.

The Saudi energy minister said OPEC+ had the means to deal with challenges including cutting production, state news agency SPA said on Monday, citing comments Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman made to Bloomberg in an interview.

Most major Gulf bourses ease on growth worries

Crude prices rose $1.32 to $97.80 a barrel, by 1110 GMT, as tight supply moved back into focus over the chances of OPEC+ output cuts to support prices and the prospect of a drop in U.S. crude inventories.

Dubai’s main share index dropped 0.5%, hit by a 1.4% fall in sharia-compliant lender Dubai Islamic Bank.

The Abu Dhabi index eased 0.2%.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index concluded 1.1% lower.

The Egyptian index, which is down more than 15% so far this year, has come under pressure because of a sharp slide in foreign portfolio investor holdings and rising costs of key commodity imports, especially since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

========================================
 SAUDI ARABIA    lost 1.1% to 12,421
 ABU DHABI       fell 0.2% to 10,019
 DUBAI           down 0.5% to 3,393
 QATAR           dropped 1.5% to 13,594
 EGYPT           lost 1.1% to 10,138
 BAHRAIN         was up 0.1% to 1,901
 OMAN            eased 0.3% to 4,602
 KUWAIT          gained 1.7% to 8,807
========================================
Gulf stock markets Abu Dhabi index Gulf bourses Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index Dubai’s main share index

Comments

1000 characters

Qatar leads most Gulf indexes lower on recession worries

PM Shehbaz announces waiving fuel charge adjustment for 17mn power consumers

Rupee closes with 0.46% fall, settles at 217.66

Contempt of court case: IHC issues show-cause notice to Imran Khan, summons him on August 31

Relief operation continues as rains, floods wreak havoc in Balochistan

KSE-100 rises 1.26% on interest rate clarity

UN chief calls for independent, impartial legal process against Imran

EU to provide €350,000 to assist Pakistan's flood victims

Oil jumps above $3/bbl on possible OPEC+ supply tightening

Pakistan’s exports to China increase nearly 12% in Jan-July

Keep politics aside, focus on people affected by rains: Zardari

Read more stories