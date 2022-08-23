EU to provide €350,000 to assist Pakistan's flood victims

The European Union (EU) has approved a grant of €350,000 (nearly Rs76 million) to provide crucial humanitarian assistance to families affected by severe flooding in Pakistan, APP reported.

The aid will focus on addressing the urgent needs of those most affected in some of the hardest-hit districts of Jhal Magsi and Lasbella in the southwestern Pakistani province of Balochistan, Taheeni Thammannagoda, who oversees EU humanitarian programs in Pakistan, said in a statement.

“The devastating floods have left a trail of destruction in Pakistan, causing many to suffer the loss of their homes, livelihoods, and belongings,” she said.

“The EU funding will help get vital assistance to the most vulnerable people to support them during this hard time.”

Moreover, she said that the funds will support International Rescue Committee in delivering much-needed assistance.

"This includes the provision of cash transfers to help flood-stricken families to meet their immediate needs, primary healthcare services, with a focus on water-borne and communicable diseases, which are common after a flood, as well as nutrition support," she added.

She further stated that the programme will also provide psychological support to vulnerable groups such as women, adolescent girls, and children.

Balochistan and Sindh have been receiving heavy rains since the month of July, leading to widespread devastation.

Torrential rains in Balochistan and Sindh have resulted in deaths, injuries, damage of infrastructure and private properties, and road blockages. In response, Pakistan has seen mass mobilisation to conduct relief operations by the civil and military administrations.

The Balochistan government also closed all educational institutions for one week following the forecast of more rains and flooding. All government and private schools, colleges, and other educational institutions will remain closed from August 22 to 27.

Rains have badly affected Quetta, Sohbatpur, Musakhail, Duki, Dera Bugti, Chaman, and Loralai districts while hundreds of flood victims were shifted to tents and government buildings in different areas.