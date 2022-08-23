AGL 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.22%)
ANL 11.02 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.64%)
AVN 84.80 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (2.66%)
BOP 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.32%)
CNERGY 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.71%)
EFERT 81.70 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (2.77%)
EPCL 65.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.23%)
FCCL 14.81 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
FFL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.58%)
FLYNG 7.58 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.71%)
GGGL 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.79%)
GGL 17.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.18%)
GTECH 9.01 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.78%)
HUMNL 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
KEL 3.41 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.79%)
LOTCHEM 30.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.66%)
MLCF 28.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.18%)
OGDC 84.40 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (1.64%)
PAEL 16.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
PIBTL 6.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PRL 19.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.37%)
SILK 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.63%)
TELE 11.91 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.53%)
TPL 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.69%)
TPLP 19.96 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.58%)
TREET 26.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.13%)
TRG 97.32 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (1.17%)
UNITY 22.32 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.81%)
WAVES 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.39%)
WTL 1.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,349 Increased By 83.7 (1.96%)
BR30 15,894 Increased By 202.6 (1.29%)
KSE100 43,367 Increased By 540.1 (1.26%)
KSE30 16,491 Increased By 258.6 (1.59%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 23, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

EU to provide €350,000 to assist Pakistan's flood victims

  • Aid will focus on addressing the urgent needs of those most affected in some of the hardest-hit districts of Jhal Magsi and Lasbella, says EU official
APP Published 23 Aug, 2022 05:54pm

The European Union (EU) has approved a grant of €350,000 (nearly Rs76 million) to provide crucial humanitarian assistance to families affected by severe flooding in Pakistan, APP reported.

The aid will focus on addressing the urgent needs of those most affected in some of the hardest-hit districts of Jhal Magsi and Lasbella in the southwestern Pakistani province of Balochistan, Taheeni Thammannagoda, who oversees EU humanitarian programs in Pakistan, said in a statement.

“The devastating floods have left a trail of destruction in Pakistan, causing many to suffer the loss of their homes, livelihoods, and belongings,” she said.

Relief operation continues as rains, floods wreak havoc in Balochistan

“The EU funding will help get vital assistance to the most vulnerable people to support them during this hard time.”

Moreover, she said that the funds will support International Rescue Committee in delivering much-needed assistance.

"This includes the provision of cash transfers to help flood-stricken families to meet their immediate needs, primary healthcare services, with a focus on water-borne and communicable diseases, which are common after a flood, as well as nutrition support," she added.

She further stated that the programme will also provide psychological support to vulnerable groups such as women, adolescent girls, and children.

Balochistan and Sindh have been receiving heavy rains since the month of July, leading to widespread devastation.

Torrential rains in Balochistan and Sindh have resulted in deaths, injuries, damage of infrastructure and private properties, and road blockages. In response, Pakistan has seen mass mobilisation to conduct relief operations by the civil and military administrations.

The Balochistan government also closed all educational institutions for one week following the forecast of more rains and flooding. All government and private schools, colleges, and other educational institutions will remain closed from August 22 to 27.

Rains have badly affected Quetta, Sohbatpur, Musakhail, Duki, Dera Bugti, Chaman, and Loralai districts while hundreds of flood victims were shifted to tents and government buildings in different areas.

heavy rains in Quetta Heavy rains in Karachi monsoon rains in Pakistan floods in Balochistan Floods in Pakistan

Comments

1000 characters

EU to provide €350,000 to assist Pakistan's flood victims

Contempt of court case: IHC issues show-cause notice to Imran Khan, summons him on August 31

Relief operation continues as rains, floods wreak havoc in Balochistan

KSE-100 rises 1.26% on interest rate clarity

UN chief calls for independent, impartial legal process against Imran

Oil climbs as tight supply moves back into focus

Pakistan’s exports to China increase nearly 12 percent in Jan-July period

Keep politics aside, focus on people affected by rains: Zardari

ECP postpones second phase of Sindh Local govt polls

Around 720,000 tonnes of food have left Ukraine under grain export deal

Read more stories