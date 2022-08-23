Relief operation continues as rains, floods wreak havoc in Balochistan

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Tuesday that Pakistan Army troops are continuing their relief operations in flood-hit areas of Balochistan where more than 200 people have died, with at least nine lives lost on Monday alone.

The ISPR said that troops are also busy in rescue and relief operations in Sindh, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, adding that ration is being distributed in affected areas and medical aid is also being provided to the affected people.

Balochistan and Sindh have been receiving heavy rains since the month of July, leading to widespread devastation. Torrential rains in Balochistan and Sindh have resulted in deaths, injuries, damage of infrastructure and private properties, and road blockages. In response, Pakistan has seen mass mobilisation to conduct relief operations by the civil and military administrations.

The Balochistan government also closed all educational institutions for one week following the forecast of more rains and flooding. All government and private schools, colleges and other educational institutions will remain closed from August 22 to 27.

Railways suspends trains for flood-hit Balochistan

Rains have badly affected Quetta, Sohbatpur, Musakhail, Duki, Dera Bugti, Chaman and Loralai districts while hundreds of flood victims were shifted to tents and government buildings in different areas.

In Sindh, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted more rains in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Mirpurkhas, Shaheed Benazirbabad, Dadu and Sukkur from August 23 to 24.

The Sindh government has declared 23 districts of the province calamity-hit. As per a report by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) issued on Sunday, more than 170 people have died in Sindh.

Meanwhile, in Punjab, PMD has predicted a fresh monsoon spell in South of Punjab. The ISPR said that Army Helicopters have assisted civil administration in the distribution of relief goods for flood-hit people in far-flung and inaccessible areas of DG Khan district.

Similarly, FC KPK troops are assisting civil administration in flood relief operations in Chitral and other flood-hit areas.